PWA Freestyle World Cup Windsurf : Sarah-Quita Offringa (ARU) World Champion 2023 and Yentel Caers (FRA), Champion in Fuerteventura

The PWA Windsurf World Cup on Fuerteventura has been decided already on the penultimate day of the event. Constant trade winds allowed all the remaining competitions to be held on Friday.

In the women's competition, Sarah-Quita Offringa won the final against Maaike Huvermann from the Netherlands with 28 to 24.8 points. With this success, the 32-year-old won her 14th Freestyle World Championship title. If you add up all the titles of the exceptional athlete, it is already the 21st World Championship title for the woman from Aruba. Third place went to Oda Johanne Stokstad Brødholt from Norway.

In the men's event, a superfinal had to bring the decision. The Frenchman Adrien Bosson, who won the single elimination the day before, lost to the challenging Yentel Caers from Belgium in the double elimination. A jump-off had to bring the final decision. In this all-important heat, the former Freestyle World Champion Yentel Caers won with 38.2 points to 32.3 points against the reigning Freestyle World Champion Adrien Bosson. Caers thus claimed first place. Third place went to Antony Ruenes from France.

While the World Championship title in the women's category was already decided on Fuerteventura due to the withdrawal at short notice of the local organiser of the World Cup on Sylt from women's freestyle, the title in the men's category will be decided on the German island from 22.09.2023.

Women - Freestyle, Final Results

1. Sarah-Quita Offringa (ARU) World Champion 2023

2. Maaike Huvermann (NED)

3. Oda Johanne Stokstad Brødholt (NOR)

Men - Freestyle, Final Results Fuerteventura

1. Yentel Caers (FRA)

2. Adrien Bosson (FRA)