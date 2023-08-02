PWA Freestyle World Cup Fuerteventura Windsurf : Freestyle competitions started

Freestyle competitions started

01.08.2023 - As windy as the last competition day in the slalom ended, it continued one day later in the freestyle discipline. 35 knots of wind speed were measured, while the field of 32 men and 8 women competed in a knock-out system. A lot of wind means not only high jumps, but also tricks with many rotations.

Both the men's and women's races were contested up to and including the quarter final heats.

In the women's competition, Norway's Oda Johanne Brødholt (NOR-500), Lina Erpenstein (G-3), Maaike Huvermann (NED-108) from the Netherlands and reigning Freestyle World Champion Sarah-Quita Offringa (ARU-91) from Auruba are still in the running to win the Single Elimination.

In the men's event, France's Adrien Bosson (F-296) and Antony Ruenes (F-85), as well as Belgium's Yentel Caers (B-16) and Bonaire's Amado Vrieswijk (NB-20) will battle for victory in the first round.

The semi-finals and finals will be played on Wednesday, after which the losers will be allowed to compete again in the second round to possibly fight their way up to a podium spot.