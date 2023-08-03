PWA Freestyle World Cup at Fuerteventura : Sarah-Quita Offringa wins freestyle single elimination

13-time windsurfing world champion Sarah-Quita Offringa took a big step towards her next world title today at the Freestyle Grand Slam in Fuerteventura. The windsurfer from Aruba defeated her Norwegian competitor Oda Johanne Brødholt in the final round of the single elimination.



If there are no more races in the women's event, Sarah-Quita Offringa would also win the freestyle discipline on Fuerteventura after her success in the slalom. However, this double victory would only be decided on Saturday, because in freestyle there will still be a second round in which the other competitors can re-enter the competition and fight their way through to the final. This so-called double elimination could start as early as tomorrow, if the trade winds play along.



The men's freestyle decision is still pending, as the wind started unusually late and only the women's competition could be held in the tight time window between 5 and 7 pm.





Women's single elimination

1st Sarah-Quita Offringa (ARU-91)

3rd Oda Johanne Brødholt (NOR-500)

3rd Maaike Huvermann (NED-108)

4 Lina Erpenstein (G-3)

