Windsurf World Champion Slalom at Fuerteventura.- The day of the foiling French - Marion Mortefon and Nicolas Goyard put their foot down

Thanks mainly to the second strike result which is possible after the seventh race, Nicolas Goyard was able to move up in the overall standings. Two results from the first race rounds now fall under the table, plus a win, a fourth and a third place. Nicolas Goyard thus regained the lead in the overall standings from Dane Johan Soe, who, however, is only 1.9 points behind. Italian Matteo Iachino moved up to third place, partly due to his victory in the last race of the day.

In the women's field, Frenchwoman Marion Mortefon won three races today. She was thus able to take second place in the overall standings and close in on the leader Sarah-Quita Offringa. Marion Mortefon was sailing with a foil and it was exactly this choice that made the difference today. While Sarah-Quita Offringa finished sixth, two fourths and one third in the four races of the day with a Finn, her second strongest competitor, Spain's Blanca Alabau, also foiled ahead of her in all races. Now everything depends on the last two races, which are the maximum that can still be held tomorrow. With a lead of only 4.6 points, the windsurfer from Aruba will have to hope for strong winds to stand up to her foiling opponents.