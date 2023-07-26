Double victory for Nia Suardiaz at the GWA Wingfoil World Cup on Fuerteventura. After her triumph in surf freestyle, the young Spaniard also took the title in FreeFly-Slalom.

This Spaniard is a real challenge for her competitors. After the 16-year-old Nia Suardiaz won the surf freestyle discipline two days ago in Fuerteventura, she continued her winning streak on the race track.



With 13 victories in 15 races, the Spaniard from Andalusia dominated the competition in the FreeFly-Slalom discipline and was able to finish at the top of the podium again after two windy days.



A thrilling duel was fought between the two French women who came second and third. Orane Ceris and Flora Artzner were almost equal on points behind Suardiaz for a long time and were each able to win one of the races on the second day of the event. It all came down to a duel in the last race, in which both wingfoilers fought it out.



In the duel at the buoy it became so tight that both women crashed. Flora Artzner was quicker to get back on the foil and secured second place. Orane Ceris had to let two competitors pass and was only fifth in this decisive run. This result decided the order on the podium - Flora Artzner secured second place only one point ahead of an unlucky Orane Ceris.