Dane Johan Soe (DEN-37) takes the lead in the Slalom World Champion Windsurf at Fuerteventura

Fuerteventura.- The trade winds started late today, blowing rather moderately at 12-19 knots, and were locally disturbed by a wind current running in the exact opposite direction as the day progressed. These wind shifts were the reason why only one men's race round could be held today. One start attempt in the women's race was aborted.

By winning the only race lap of the day, Denmark's Johan Soe also takes the overall lead in the event's 36-strong regatta field. He benefited from the crash of the Frenchman Nicolas Goyard in today's final. Amado Vrieswijk from Bonaire remains third.