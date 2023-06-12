Upgrade Your Ear Stacks With Us!

Personalised jewellery and gifts are our passion. For more than 16 years now, we’ve been going the extra mile to turn beautiful items into truly personal and memorable gifts.





Whether you want a name bracelet for an anniversary, a personalised necklace for someone’s birthday, or you simply want a piece of jewellery that is unique to you, we just know you’ll find something that you or a loved one will cherish at Bloom Boutique.

Combining a range of personalisation techniques, such as hand stamping, etching and engraving, with contemporary styling, we have something to suit any wardrobe.





Our jewellery & gift collection can be personalised by adding names, dates, personalised messages, birthstones and letter charms, to name but a few.





While we specialise in gifts for her, we also have a fantastic collection of thoughtful but masculine personalised gifts for him, and an undeniably adorable selection of children’s jewellery and toys, all of which you can personalise to your exact requirements.

Our diverse collection caters for Christmas, Eid, Hanukkah, marriages and civil partnerships, new babies and any other occasion that you would like to mark with a personalised gift.

Equally, we have tasteful and heartfelt keepsakes for memorials, including etchings of your dearly departed.