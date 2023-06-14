Tower top of the class for air fryers in 2023 T3 awards

The VL100 was highly commended at T3 as one of the leading cordless vacuums on the market



It is not just the T17100 dual basket air fryer that received plaudits from the panel at T3 as Tower’s VL100 vacuum, the flagship of the VL series, was shortlisted as one of this years’ best vacuum cleaners. The 3-in-1 Optimum Cordless vacuum cleaner was up against stiff competition but was still highly commended by the panel, marking it as a product to look out for.



Praised for the lightweight and convenient manner in which it can be manoeuvred around the home, the lack of noise when the vacuum is in operation was seen as particularly noteworthy. Operating smoothly with easy to use controls and an auto dust detection option to intuitively search out dust, the VL100 offers a fuss free cleaning solution for all floors around the home. Crevice and upholstery attachments can be utilised to clean stairs, cars and hard to reach places, ensuring complete versatility when cleaning.



