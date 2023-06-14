Tower top of the class for air fryers in 2023 T3 awards

Tower’s T17100 9L Dual Basket Air Fryer won the award for best air fryer
Following on from the success of their single basket and air fryer ovens, the dual basket air fryer is just the latest timesaving innovation from Tower, with the T3 panel highlighting a number of key features that really make the T17100 stand out.
The 9L capacity makes it possible to cook larger portions of food or cook meals for the entire family whilst the 10 pre-set option allow you to air fry, roast, grill, bake and more besides. You can also use the Tower 9 litre Dual Basket Digital Air Fryer to warm up food too, plus it can do all of this using power efficiently and, potentially, more frugally than your existing oven.
Shoppers have been thrilled with the options this dual air fryer offers them, as the larger capacity has definitely had a positive impact. In fact, one delighted shopper described it as ‘a revelation’ and highlighted how simple it is to cook for the entire family, claiming ‘The dual basket is really handy and the capacity makes it perfect for us (Two Adults and two younger children)’.
Other shoppers have been equally as enthusiastic in their praise for the product with one review in particular indicating just how much it had revolutionised their cooking habits. One excited consumer revealed that ‘It’s made dinner time easier and quicker,’ whilst another thrilled shopper said.