This Summer’s 5 Hottest Tile Trends

3. Centerpieces Statements



This trend’s great for several reasons. a) It can cause the right sort of stir in your space by introducing a loud and clear focal point, and b) It can be achieved without investing in a whole room renovation. Your tile statement might be covering your kitchen island base (the part where it’s cabinet free and recessed for bar stools). It could be a chimney breast or even to give the impression of an area rug on a bathroom floor.



Remember that statements don’t have to mean loud patterns or bold colours either. Our new Foundry Porcelain Bianco tile is a case in point, proving that a simple and classic white rectangle tile can create contrast and draw the eye in a flash. This trend’s great for several reasons. a) It can cause the right sort of stir in your space by introducing a loud and clear focal point, and b) It can be achieved without investing in a whole room renovation. Your tile statement might be covering your kitchen island base (the part where it’s cabinet free and recessed for bar stools). It could be a chimney breast or even to give the impression of an area rug on a bathroom floor.Remember that statements don’t have to mean loud patterns or bold colours either. Our newis a case in point, proving that a simple and classic white rectangle tile can create contrast and draw the eye in a flash. Smeraldo finish to give a dose of drama to your stove. Or go to the dark side with thefinish to give a dose of drama to your stove. , meaning you could tick off two trends in one – mosaics and centerpieces done and done. It’s one we’re itching to do with our new Sardinia Dragonetti tiles. In a bathroom, we love making a sculptural centerpiece by tiling a sink plinth as we did with our Pavilion tiles , meaning you could tick off two trends in one – mosaics and centerpieces done and done. It’s one we’re itching to do with our new