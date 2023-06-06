Summer Bag Collection for SS23 - Watermelon Escape

Each bag has been handmade by a collective of skilled craftspeople in Kenya. From rural female basket weavers to one embroidery artist and a small team of leather workers in Nairobi, the bags pass through each of these hands before being quality controlled and sent to The Basket Room HQ in Oxfordshire. A sustainable and transparent supply chain is what sets these basket bags apart from others seen in the fashion industry. The collection consists of sisal totes, bucket bags, bum bags, and a watermelon clutch. Featuring hand-stitched leopard prints and watermelon pips, fringing, pinstripes, and tie-dye.