Summer Bag Collection for SS23 - Watermelon Escape

The Basket Room has collaborated with British Designer, Hannah Harrison for a second season on a capsule collection of handwoven basket bags for SS23.
The collection named Watermelon Escape pays homage to the groovy 1960s with floral embroidery, psychedelic colours, tie-dye, and checks.
Co-founder Holly McMullen who worked with Hannah on the original concept said, "I had an idea of a woven bum bag and wanted to create a design that was stylish but would also appeal to festival goers.
Hannah took my original ideas and created what can only be described as a joyful explosion of colour and pattern."