http://fuerteventuradigital.blogspot.com - GA4 - G-357ZCTSH31 google.com, pub-1060934438379655, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0

ANUNCIOS





Summer Bag Collection for SS23 - Watermelon Escape

Fernando Barrera - junio 06, 2023

 



The Basket Room has collaborated with British Designer, Hannah Harrison for a second season on a capsule collection of handwoven basket bags for SS23.

 

 The collection named Watermelon Escape pays homage to the groovy 1960s with floral embroidery, psychedelic colours, tie-dye, and checks.


Co-founder Holly McMullen who worked with Hannah on the original concept said, "I had an idea of a woven bum bag and wanted to create a design that was stylish but would also appeal to festival goers. 

 

Hannah took my original ideas and created what can only be described as a joyful explosion of colour and pattern."

Each bag has been handmade by a collective of skilled craftspeople in Kenya. From rural female basket weavers to one embroidery artist and a small team of leather workers in Nairobi, the bags pass through each of these hands before being quality controlled and sent to The Basket Room HQ in Oxfordshire. 

A sustainable and transparent supply chain is what sets these basket bags apart from others seen in the fashion industry.

The collection consists of sisal totes, bucket bags, bum bags, and a watermelon clutch. Featuring hand-stitched leopard prints and watermelon pips, fringing, pinstripes, and tie-dye.

 

  | www.thebasketroom.com

 

The Basket Room creates beautiful collections of handwoven, decorative storage baskets for the home. Woven with stunning colours & unique patterns, we work with small craft collectives in Africa to bring you ethical, stylish accessories with a story.

 

 

Tags: