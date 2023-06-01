Squat with caution: Tips for avoiding Florida's toilet invaders

Florida is known for many things: beautiful beaches, shady politicians and exotic wildlife both in and out of the home.

Why it matters: It's something of a ritual for Miamians to check for porcelain predators before using the restroom — especially at night when it's dark and you're half-asleep.

One of the most invasive creatures we have is the iguana, which has made a habit of invading people's toilets and making the local news.

invading people's toilets and making the local news. The latest sighting happened in Hollywood earlier this month, when homeowner John Riddle "thought I was in 'Jurassic Park' or something," after finding a lizard in his toilet bowl, per WSVN 7.

What they're saying: Ryan Goodman of Critter Control, tells Axios that iguanas aren't the only creatures known to get into people's plumbing: He's had to remove rats and snakes from toilets before.

"We're in South Florida. There's wildlife everywhere," he says.

How it works: Pests can crawl in through an opening in the plumbing stacks on your roof and then bypass the bathroom's P-trap, which can dry out when the toilet isn't being flushed enough.

Goodman recommends snowbirds leave their water service on after leaving town and that homeowners get a friend to house-sit and flush the toilets when they go on vacation.

Between the lines: Luckily for homeowners with septic tanks, pests typically only get into the plumbing of homes connected to the city sewer system, Goodman says.

Be smart: Make sure your home is sealed off, to limit where pests can enter.

Bottom line: Goodman says he feels confident in his home's defense against toilet invaders and doesn't worry, but his wife still checks.