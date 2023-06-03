Rugs and Summer: The perfect combination

Some may think that rugs and heat do not go together, but Rug'Society is there to prove otherwise. Marked by its originality and ability to customize to the customer's specifications, the brand presents some of the trends for summer 2023.
Animal Prints
The first trend we are going to talk about is one that is always on the rise, and it is no different for the hottest season of the year. We are talking about Animal Prints. Rug'Society has some rugs with exactly this theme. One of the best sellers is the Feline Rug, which we can see in the featured image. Rugs with this style are an excellent bet for the summer.
Geometric Shapes
Geometric shapes are also a trend for the hottest season of the year, and Rug'Society has a collection of rugs that address precisely these shapes. One of the rugs in this collection that will certainly be on trend in the coming summer is the Ivo Rug. Its originality makes the rug stand out in any environment and turns it into an art gallery.
Outdoor
Outdoor rugs? Yes, this is an excellent alternative to decorating an outdoor space for the summer. And one of the Rug'Society rugs that best fits this profile is the Ruin Rug. With a neutral and simple design, the Ruin rug is inspired by the beauty of the ruins and with it, brings a little of its historical importance to our home. Ideal for outdoor decoration.
