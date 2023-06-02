Palava - Alfresco Dining

‘I love to make clothing that highlights the vibrancy and creativity of women who do not want to disappear into the background.’



–Bryony Richardson, Owner & Designer





About Us

We’re an independently UK-owned clothing brand that is full of character. We make colourful and quirky pieces designed to be lived in and loved for years to come.





Every element of our designs originates from our small team of four, with Bryony Richardson as the founder and primary designer of the prints. Each collection tells a unique story every season through colour and hand-illustrated patterns.





It’s important to us that our clothes are flattering but also comfortable. So, all our fabrics are made from natural fibres – from our cotton linens and silky Tencels to our organic cotton cardigans.





Although we predominantly sell clothing online, we run our business from our studio/shop, just a short walk from Kings Cross station. We love how this allows us to meet our customers in person and learn more about them and their lives. The typical Palava fan is, just like us, creative, thoughtful and with busy lives.





Where are our clothes made?

We work with just three small companies. For the bulk of our orders, we are incredibly proud to have worked with the same small family-run factory on the outskirts of London for over eight years. We love how easy it is for us to drop by and oversee production. Our heritage-style wool knitwear is made by a manufacturer in Mansfield, while our organic cotton cardigans and tops are made in Turkey.





Sustainability

We also care deeply about our planet and carefully consider each step of the production process to ensure our clothing is made as ethically and sustainably as possible. You can find the most recent information on this by visiting our website here: https://palava.co/pages/sustainability





How to Wear Palava

Mix and match our tops and bottoms with stunning primary-coloured separates like our bright-coloured lightweight dungarees, linen palazzos or organic cotton cardigans in the summer. We have comfy corduroy trousers, cosy accessories, and heritage-style wool knitwear in the winter.

Our dresses are often bought for special occasions – from weddings to parties and festive celebrations. We know they will be popular for the coronation celebrations this year. But they are also incredibly practical – designed for movement and comfort as well originality.





