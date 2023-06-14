Oak Furnitureland launches upholstered bed collection

Leading UK home retailer, Oak Furnitureland, has added a curated collection of seven upholstered beds to its product offering.
Each bed has been exclusively designed for the brand, and intrinsic to each piece within the collection is a unique upholstered headboard. The simple clean lines of the Penzance, the fluted Amersham with side wings that are reminiscent of art deco design, and the more intricately curved shaping and deep tufted detail of the Kendal, all feature among the varied selection of styles available.
In a first for the brand, some of the new beds include built-in storage options too. The multipurpose pieces span either a gas-lift ottoman design, divan bases with two-drawer or four-drawer under-bed storage, as well as simple bed frames for those that prefer it. Each piece will be made to order and will be hand-finished.
Each of the seven bed styles is made from high-quality timber and available in a choice of three colourways, spanning fresh whites, soft neutrals, cool greys and for pops of colour, shades of green and blue. The upholstered collection features three luxury fabric finishes; a heritage velvet with a vintage-style look, a tactile chenille and a plain woven fabric with a brushed finish.
Prices start at £849.99* for the Penzance double bed.
