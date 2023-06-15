New Studio Collection, Sessions Series — Sustainably-Produced Homeware, Stationery and Accessories,Just Launched

Storigraphic has taken a rhythmic direction with their latest design collection of products, the newly launched Sessions Series. Inspired by the transformative power of music, they have translated melodic snippets into pattern form to create a design series of graphical beats. Radiating summer vibes with a bold colour palette, this cross-category collection features six prints and patterns across sustainably-produced homeware, stationery and accessories. All Storigraphic products are produced in the UK, plastic-free and sustainably made using environmentally certified material.







Storigraphic is an independent design studio, sustainable-brand and store, creating award-winning paperware, gifts and homeware to transform the everyday. Products are plastic-free, recyclable and sustainably made in the UK, with 5% of sales profit donated to homelessness charity, Crisis UK, and a portion of each sale allocated to planting a young native tree across the world.



