New Restore Hand and Body Soap from Spritz Wellness

Spritz Wellness have expanded their all-natural Hand & Body soap range with the addition of their Restore Lemon and Poppy Seed Soap. The Restore Soap is crafted with 100% natural ingredients and is enriched with Poppy Seed for exfoliation, leaving skin soft and smooth, the perfect way to treat dry skin and refresh the body and hands in the shower or bath or by the sink to prevent dry hands. Key ingredients also include Turmeric and May Chang for their healing and revitalising properties. Hand-crafted with the revitalising scent of Lemon, the Restore Soap helps the body to relax and it's exfoliating properties help to prepare the skin for Summer and promote smooth, glowing skin. Spritz Wellness Hand & Body Soaps are hand-crafted in the UK with 100% natural ingredients, are Vegan and Cruelty-free and come in eco-friendly packaging.



