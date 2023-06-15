Peppermill Interiors offers a beautiful range of furniture that takes inspiration from the nature around us to create a timeless interior that embraces warm earthy tones and natural textures that are certain to emphasise your nature inspired style. From accent armchairs and statement dining tables to comfy dining seating, Peppermill has something that suits everyone's taste for Summer 2023!
Try Texture with the Lisbon Scandi Armchair
Upholstered in fresh, neutral linen our bouclé textured armchair is a super cosy statement that is the epitome of laid back style in a nature inspired room.
The Lisbon Scandi Armchair blends seamlessly in a space that explores different nature inspired accents, such as plants, fur rugs and wooden side tables. It's faux metal framing also has an antique gold finish, adding a contemporary spin on this lounge chair.
Earthy tones with the Genesis Leather Dining Chairs
The Genesis Leather Dining Chair comes in a range of earthy tones, that can be mixed together or styled cohesively, to effortlessly bring nature's essence to your dining space.
The sophisticated style is enhanced by the rich, warm tones and sleek, ribbed leather stitching that carries an element of vintage charm which sets it apart from the rest.
Oak accents with the Havana Round Pedestal Table
What says nature inspired better than a statement oak table? The Havana Round Oak Pedestal Table will seamlessly fit into any modern or vintage styled interior with its contemporary style and its versatile neutral tone. A nature inspired interior can look effortless with the Havana table because it will complement all textures, colours and accents.