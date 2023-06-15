http://fuerteventuradigital.blogspot.com - GA4 - G-357ZCTSH31 google.com, pub-1060934438379655, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0

Nature Inspired Style

Fernando Barrera - junio 15, 2023

 

Peppermill Interiors offers a beautiful range of furniture that takes inspiration from the nature around us to create a timeless interior that embraces warm earthy tones and natural textures that are certain to emphasise your nature inspired style. From accent armchairs and statement dining tables to comfy dining seating, Peppermill has something that suits everyone's taste for Summer 2023!

 

Try Texture with the Lisbon Scandi Armchair

 

Upholstered in fresh, neutral linen our bouclé textured armchair is a super cosy statement that is the epitome of laid back style in a nature inspired room

The Lisbon Scandi Armchair blends seamlessly in a space that explores different nature inspired accents, such as plants, fur rugs and wooden side tables. It's faux metal framing also has an antique gold finish, adding a contemporary spin on this lounge chair.

Earthy tones with the Genesis Leather Dining Chairs

The Genesis Leather Dining Chair comes in a range of earthy tones, that can be mixed together or styled cohesively, to effortlessly bring nature's essence to your dining space. 

The sophisticated style is enhanced by the rich, warm tones and sleek, ribbed leather stitching that carries an element of vintage charm which sets it apart from the rest.   

 
Oak accents with the Havana Round Pedestal Table

What says nature inspired better than a statement oak table? The Havana Round Oak Pedestal Table will seamlessly fit into any modern or vintage styled interior with its contemporary style and its versatile neutral tone. A nature inspired interior can look effortless with the Havana table because it will complement all textures, colours and accents.


Whatever your interior style, Peppermill Interiors sell a beautiful collection of seating, tables and garden furniture, explore our website or visit our showroom where our friendly staff will be happy to help you find your perfect nature inspired furniture.



 

01543375872 | www.peppermillinteriors.com/

 

Industrial creativity has always been the passion of Peppermill Interiors. At the heart of Staffordshire, an idea was born at the dinner table which unlocked the idea of Peppermill Antiques Ltd. Scott and Fiona Humphreys, 

 

the founders of Peppermill, began to source and sell antiques across the UK over 20 years ago. With a strive to stand out from the crowd, the family -run business and product lines evolved with an abundance of unique furniture ideas, Peppermill Interiors as it is today was born. The home of unique furniture for homes and businesses. 


With over two decades of industry knowledge under their belt, a two-floor showroom, a warehouse and in-house workshop, Peppermill understand the importance of excellent customer service, high quality furniture and quick lead times.

 

 Peppermill Interiors' team have a wealth of experience in supplying furniture to domestic clients and independent businesses, right through to UK-wide and multi-national restaurant, pub and coffee shop chains.


To this day, Peppermill Interiors are now a leading supplier of unique furniture for bars, restaurants and homes, based in the UK.


Be bold with your interior with Peppermill Interior’s furniture.



