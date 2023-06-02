Luxe for Less : Peppermill Interiors

Peppermill Interiors is proud to announce their latest offering of stylish and affordable furniture. From dining chairs to armchairs, each piece is carefully crafted to blend beauty with a fantastic price. Create a beautiful home with our top Luxe for Less furniture, designed to elevate any space without breaking the bank.
Denver Leather Look Armchair and Sofa Range
Choose from Woodland Brown, Worn Denim, Stone Green or Cashmere and bring sleek, modern elegance into your home. The Denver Leather Armchair and Sofa Range is based on a timeless 70s design, with simple, black metal frames, faux leather upholstery and an oak top to the arms. By adding the Denver Footstool you’ll not only have a space that is chic and stylish but you can keep your living room cosy and laid back.
Now is a great time to shop the look as the Denver Leather Ranges are now on sale for up to 50% off!
Pair of Rosette Button Back Bar Stools
The Rosette Button Back Bar Stools are the perfect, glamorous addition to your breakfast bar or counter. Rich and colourful upholstery with the button-back detailing means your space can have a bold statement while still preserving sophistication. The slender black legs and gold tone footrest makes this stool the perfect fit to emphasise gold accents in your space or if you're in need of a chic highlight.
Now is a great time to shop the look as the Rosette Button Back Bar Stools are on offer! Was £190 for one, now only £190 for a pair, whilst stocks last!
Stratford Chenille Dining Chair Range
Our Stratford Chenille Dining Chairs combine contemporary design with luxury chenille upholstery. Choose from three different timeless colours; Neptune, Warm Silk and Willow. Each chair is sleek and minimal with its plush seat and curved back, complemented by slender black legs.
Now is a great time to shop the look as the Stratford Dining Chairs are on a limited time deal! Was £145, now only £99!
Dine in style with the brand-new Bowness Dining Table. Featuring a beautiful oak top effect with unique grain variations including lines, knots and bumps that simulate an authentic oak appearance. This table is also ideal for spaces in need of a chic statement given its unique crossed legged base.
You can get the oak table ‘luxe’ look for less with the Oak Effect Bowness Table, starting from only £395!