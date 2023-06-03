Katie Fischer launches new collection embracing natural materials and neutral hues

The new collection by Katie Fischer offers a harmonious blend of elegance, sustainability, and functionality, perfect for those seeking to bring a touch of summer into their living spaces. Celebrating the beauty of summer, this collection captures the enchanting essence of the season with neutral color palettes and organic materials. The alabaster used in various pieces lends an ethereal quality to the collection, its subtle sheen and intricate veining adding depth and texture to each design.

Katie Fischer, the brand's founder, shares her inspiration behind the new line: "Our Summer Collection is an ode to our enduring commitment to sustainability and our profound respect for nature. We've chosen to work with natural materials and neutral colors that reflect the tranquillity and warmth of the summer season. We're particularly excited about introducing alabaster into our designs; its soft, luminous quality perfectly encapsulates our collection's ethos."