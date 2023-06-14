J. Adams & Co Styled by Laura Fulmine

British lighting brand J. Adams & Co is excited to unveil their collection of new lifestyle images, beautifully curated and styled by Laura Fulmine. The images showcase a range of J. Adams & Co luminaires, all presented within invitingly tactile environments that complement the brand’s elevated craftsmanship and refined finishes.



Laura Fulmine is a renowned stylist known for her exceptional ability to create unique and captivating visual experiences. Influenced by everything from avant-garde film sets and outsider art, to human behaviour and the everyday, her approach to interior design is truly unique. The recent work with J. Adams & Co has resulted in a stunning portfolio of images that capture the essence of the brand and its commitment to design.

With a shared passion for quality craftsmanship and engineering, this collaboration explores new creative avenues for materials and textures. Natural elements such as stone and wood are used as a strong yet harmonious backdrop for J. Adam & Co’s luminaires. Handmade in the UK to exacting standards, these lights provide a focus and enhance the warm, inviting ambience created by Laura Fulmine. “We are thrilled to have collaborated with Laura Fulmine on this project," says Will Earl, Creative Director of J. Adams & Co "Her talent and creativity have brought our products to life in a new and exciting way that is perfectly aligned with the brand. We could not be happier with the end result."

J. Adams & Co is a British lighting brand that specialises in the manufacture of unique, contemporary lighting. Handmade in the UK, their dedicated team of craftspeople create elegant fixtures that are not only beautiful but stand the test of time. With a commitment to local manufacturing and a passion for quality raw materials, J. Adams & Co provides exceptional lighting solutions that are well-suited to residential and commercial properties alike.