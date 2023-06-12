Introducing the new 2-seater Cozmo sofa



Plus, when combined with our 1.5-seater chaise unit, this new size creates a beautiful wider 4-seater chaise.



Cozmo sofa is sold direct to consumers, which allows a premium quality product, made with fine materials and high-end design to be sold at an accessible price; the 2-seater starts at £1,395.



Cozmo is a new design led, modular sofa delivered in a box, launching in the UK and sold exclusively online through



Conceived to allow endless customisation through interchangeable jackets (covers), this aims at enabling customers to easily reimagine their interiors and empower them to make bolder fabric and colour choices.



Designed by the award-winning London-based studio

The first jacket collection is made up of a variety of fabrics, including recycled cotton, pile fleece and velvet in numerous colourways, providing more than 20 possible looks when combined with the sofa bases. The Cozmo platform invites collaboration with artists, designers, craftspeople, and brands to create special edition jacket collections. During the London Design Festival in September 2022, Cozmo introduced its first special edition jacket collection. “Cheek Prints” is a collection designed by Raw Edges and printed using Kornit Digital technology.

Handmade in the UK with high quality materials including a carefully crafted combination of feather and memory foam, which offers a comfortable balance between softness and support, Cozmo’s sofas are quick to assemble and require no tools, thanks to its pioneering use of German-made click-fix hardware.



The sofa is delivered in compact boxes that can fit through any regular doorway, corridor, or lift. The modular system consists of multiple pieces of a single size module (1.5 seats) which can be combined to create the desired proportions. This also enables the sofa to be expanded according to the needs.



Shay Alkalay and Yael Mer, Co-Founders of Raw Edges say: "When we designed the sofa for Cozmo we thought about the way people dress, how they combine trousers with jackets, mix colours, textures and fabrics to create beautiful combinations and have the freedom to express themselves… Staring at passengers on the London Overground was a great inspiring moment in the process of this project”.



Jacob Peres, Cozmo Co-Founder and Creative Director adds: “Nadav (Hassan) and I founded the company with a fashion industry mindset of creating a relationship with our customers through products that can be customised. Cozmo invites people to participate in the design process and express their personal style”.







Cozmo co-founders Nadav Hassan and Jacob Peres shared the desire to create a future-forward Direct to Consumer furniture brand. They realised that most sofa in the box brands focus on redesigning the customer buying experience and business model, while the product remains relatively unchanged. They created Cozmo as a design led sofa for accessible pricing, where the product design and development comes first, delivering a new level of engagement, usability and customisability to today’s modern customer who lives a dynamic lifestyle and is looking to express their style.



About Raw Edges

A London-Based Design And Research Practice, Transforming Our Everyday Into Inventive, Surprising Products, Furniture, Interiors And Installations. Founded in 2007, Yael Mer and Shay Alkalay, develop inventive, emotionally aware products, furniture, interiors and installations. The studio, focusing on both industrial production and experimental one-off projects. Raw Edges have collected multiple accolades including A&W 2020 Designers of the Year, Design Miami/ Basel Designers of the Future, Wallpaper Design Award, Elle-Deco EDIDA Award. Their work has been acquired by international museums including MoMA in New-York and the Vitra Design Museum and the studio has collaborated with brands such as Louis Vuitton, Vitra, Stella McCartney, Kvadrat and AirBnb.