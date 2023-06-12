Influencer Lily Pebbles Shares her Tips for Making a Small Loft Ensuite Bigger



Ensuites are everything. A private space to wash the day away or to start it on a calm note, and so their decor deserves to be just as zen. Ca' Pietra's Head of Creative, Grazzie Wilson caught up with content creator Lily Pebbles as she showed her around her newly decorated bijou bathroom in her London home. If neutral palettes and understated texture are your thing, this one’s for you… First, tell us who you designed the space for? LP: “The ensuite, believe it or not, isn’t actually for mine and my husband’s use. It joins onto a living space that doubles up as a study for me during the week and a guest bedroom for when friends and family come to stay. We’ve redecorated it for them so they have their own private wash space, though maybe one day we’ll have a switch-around and this could become our bedroom. When deciding how to design it, we needed to be sure it worked for both scenarios.”

What mood were you hoping to create? LP: “I wanted it to be light and calm so I picked muted colours and lots of textures that really stand out because of just how light-filled the bathroom is. It’s a space that makes you feel really at ease.” Do you have any favourite aspects of the room? “I love the wall-hung sink. It’s got two drawers to provide plenty of storage and reduce the amount of clutter – so important in a small bathroom. Plus, floating furniture gives the illusion of more space. Another big advantage in a compact ensuite.”

Tell us about your floor tiles. What made you pick those? LP: “They’re called Ca' Pietra Parisian Café and I’ve wanted them for so long! They’re porcelain so that means they’re really low maintenance. I loved playing with the different directions you can lay them. It took me a while to decide on my formation – that’s half the fun of them.” What about your wall tiles? LP: “They’re the Ca' Pietra Oasis tile and I just love them. There’s four different variations in tone and so I made sure ours got mixed up when they were laid to really exaggerate their visual texture. The tiles themselves are textured on the surface too which makes them so much more interesting than a flat finish and creates a lovely contrast with the floor tiles.” You chose a vertical orientation with your shower wall tiles. Why was that? LP: “I like how much they add height to a room with low ceilings. They pull your eye upwards and elongate the walls making it feel lighter, larger and loftier. Yours tiles can be as tactical as you want them to be!”