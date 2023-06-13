How to style your staircase for Christmas

Choose a forest green palette on the staircase walls for a cosy, natural feel. “If you have a small hallway, add depth and contrast to your space by painting your staircase a light green,” Rebecca advises. Pick a garland made from fresh foliage for an eco-friendly touch.
Drape the garland along the bannister in a looping pattern along the staircase as it leads to the Christmas tree. For staircases without bannisters, hang the garland along the bottom of the spindles for a festive touch. String fairy lights through the garland for a sparkly, festive finish.