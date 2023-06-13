http://fuerteventuradigital.blogspot.com - GA4 - G-357ZCTSH31 google.com, pub-1060934438379655, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0

ANUNCIOS





How to style your staircase for Christmas

Fernando Barrera - junio 13, 2023

 

Discover how to bring an Instagram-worthy touch to your Christmas staircase decorations. 

Rebecca Snowden, Interior Style Advisor at Furniture And Choice (FurnitureChoice.co.uk), shares 2 different ways to style a staircase for Christmas.

 

1. Sparkle with an elegant paper garland 

Dress up a staircase with stylish neutrals and luxe metallics instead of the traditional green and red palette,” Rebecca says. “If your staircase has wall panelling, paint it grey for a sophisticated touch.” Hang fresh greenery such as pine or eucalyptus to start then introduce texture with paper honeycomb balls in a mix of grey, white and brown. 

Choose honeycomb balls in different sizes and add gold stars into the mix for a chic, elegant feel. Top it off with gold or silver decorations such as modern wreaths or sparkly baubles."

 

2. Cosy up with a forest theme garland

Choose a forest green palette on the staircase walls for a cosy, natural feel. “If you have a small hallway, add depth and contrast to your space by painting your staircase a light green,” Rebecca advises. Pick a garland made from fresh foliage for an eco-friendly touch.

 Drape the garland along the bannister in a looping pattern along the staircase as it leads to the Christmas tree. For staircases without bannisters, hang the garland along the bottom of the spindles for a festive touch. String fairy lights through the garland for a sparkly, festive finish.

ENDS

 
 
 

03330150000 | www.furniturechoice.co.uk

 

We’re a furniture company that helps you achieve stylish room ideas at feel-good prices. And we back it up with free delivery and free returns. And 0% finance and UK customer service. And thousands of independent 5-star reviews.


We're Furniture And Choice and since 2005 we've made it easy to transform your home.




Tags: