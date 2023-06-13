How to style your staircase for Christmas

Discover how to bring an Instagram-worthy touch to your Christmas staircase decorations. Rebecca Snowden, Interior Style Advisor at Furniture And Choice ( FurnitureChoice.co.uk ), shares 2 different ways to style a staircase for Christmas. 1. Sparkle with an elegant paper garland Valencia Corner Sofa - www.furniturechoice.co.uk “ Dress up a staircase with stylish neutrals and luxe metallics instead of the traditional green and red palette,” Rebecca says. “If your staircase has wall panelling, paint it grey for a sophisticated touch.” Hang fresh greenery such as pine or eucalyptus to start then introduce texture with paper honeycomb balls in a mix of grey, white and brown. Choose honeycomb balls in different sizes and add gold stars into the mix for a chic, elegant feel. Top it off with gold or silver decorations such as modern wreaths or sparkly baubles." 2. Cosy up with a forest theme garland Cassie L-Shape Sofa - www.furniturechoice.co.uk Choose a forest green palette on the staircase walls for a cosy, natural feel. “If you have a small hallway, add depth and contrast to your space by painting your staircase a light green,” Rebecca advises. Pick a garland made from fresh foliage for an eco-friendly touch. Drape the garland along the bannister in a looping pattern along the staircase as it leads to the Christmas tree. For staircases without bannisters, hang the garland along the bottom of the spindles for a festive touch. String fairy lights through the garland for a sparkly, festive finish. ENDS





