Heavenly Yours: New Outdoor Collection by interiorr.com





Introducing " Heavenly Yours " – a collection that celebrates the profound connection between humans and nature along with the beauty of outdoor furniture design. ‘Heavenly yours’ is an outdoor concept to remind you that living outside is a worthy experience. Having dinner or a casual drink under the open sky, relaxing next to the pool, reading a book seated in a comfy lounge area, this is living. Living that can be done best with designs so simple yet elevated, that they bring calm, contentment and gratitude. Seasonal living is slow living: one where you feel embraced by nature just like the natural teak wood or rattan pieces featured in our collection. "Heavenly Yours" presents an array of stunning dining chairs, dynamic lounge areas, statement sun loungers, garden benches, and armchairs – everything you need to live outside as much as possible and with an effortless style. Let's delve into the enchantment that awaits you in this collection. Starting with the Lille outdoor sofa lounge set , meticulously crafted from grey fabric, it creates the perfect ambiance in your patio or garden. With its one-of-a-kind design, this set offers the epitome of outdoor lounging experience. It includes a loveseat and two chairs, each equipped with side pockets for your convenience, plus a beautiful table. Sink into its comfortable cushions and allow yourself to unwind, as the robust and durable construction ensures years of enchanting moments. The Lille Lounge Set

Immerse yourself in the ultimate outdoor relaxation with the Teodor garden chair in natural teak. Made from premium quality teak wood, this chair is not only durable but also radiates elegance in any outdoor space. Experience optimal comfort and support with its thoughtfully designed backrest and seat. The easy maintenance adds to the allure, allowing you to focus solely on enjoying the tranquillity of your surroundings. Teodor Garden Chair, Natural Teak Elevate your home decor with the Madera natural teak bench , showcasing the stunning beauty of wood. Its unique grain patterns and warm finish embody the elegance of teak wood. This handcrafted piece, sourced sustainably, brings a touch of sophistication to any setting. Whether placed outdoors or indoors, its versatile design and durability make it a perfect addition to your home or trade interior. Madera Wooden Bench, Natural Teak Introducing the Kyto outdoor sofabed lounge set , a versatile and stylish ensemble that adapts to your outdoor space effortlessly. Crafted from grey rattan, this set includes two lounge chairs, each consisting of four separate components for dynamic use. Its durability and resistance to the elements ensure a timeless appearance for years to come. Maximise your comfort as you relax in its plush cushions, and allow your outdoor space to become an oasis of tranquillity. Kyto Outdoor Sofabed Lounge Set, Grey Rattan Transform your garden or patio with the Boca garden bench in natural teak wood . Witness the remarkable enhancement it brings to your outdoor look. With its classic design and exceptional durability, this bench invites you to unwind in style. Embrace its minimal maintenance nature, as the teak wood remains weather-resistant and resilient in even the harshest conditions. Boca Wooden Garden Bench, Natural Teak Let the Akosia teak sunlounger whisk you away into a realm of serenity. Crafted from natural teak wood, this sunlounger combines durability and style seamlessly. Adjust the backrest effortlessly to find your desired comfort level, while the wheels allow for easy mobility and storage. Indulge in nature's embrace as you bask in its lumbar support and exquisite seating, creating an unparalleled outdoor relaxation experience. Akosia Sunlounger, Natural Teak

For outdoor dining, the Terry dining chair in natural rattan is an impeccable choice. Its blend of comfort and style elevates any outdoor setup. Crafted from high-quality natural rattan, this chair boasts timeless design and durability. Its lightweight nature adds versatility, allowing you to effortlessly arrange your patio or deck for any occasion, whether hosting a grand dinner party or savouring intimate family moments. Offered in natural wood colour or all-black version, plus a fellow sofa design for those willing to create a full Terry look . Terry Garden Dining Chairs



"Heavenly Yours" is more than a collection; it's an invitation to embrace outdoor living as a heavenly experience, where comfort, style, and a deep connection to the natural world intertwine. Be our guest at interiorr.com and explore exquisite rattan and teak wood designs, from stunning dining chairs to dynamic lounge areas, statement sun loungers, garden benches, and armchairs. We assure you that each piece is meticulously crafted with the utmost attention to detail, ensuring not only beauty but also durability and longevity.