Gorgeous new Dog Leads

Fernando Barrera - junio 08, 2023

 



How many Leads are hanging up in your house? Come on, no fibbing! Like shoes, we tend to accumulate Leads - and these new colours are irressistible, so be warned!!
Subtle, stylish and oh-so-smart, new Charcoal, Forest, Moss and Blackberry are quite frankly gorgeous.
If you're into the coordinated boot room vibe, Moss, Blackberry and Forest will match the Ruff and Tumble Drying Coat and Mitts range - but their understated look works everywhere. New Charcoal is simply an elegant and classic neutral that goes with everything.
Rated consistently highly for being lightweight, strong, great value, comfy to hold and easy to store in a pocket, the Leads are as good as they look.

Style and quality combined - how can you resist? In Clip/Slip and Thick/Slim styles from £14.95. Nine colours in total, and all with with brass and leather finishing.

Pics: Above, Moss, Thick Slip, £16.95; Below, L-R: Blackberry, Forest, Thick Slip, £16.95; Centre pic, Charcoal, Moss, Forest, Blacberry, Thick Slip, £16.95; Blackberry, Forest, Thick Slip, £16.95.

 

www.ruffandtumbledogcoats.com

At Ruff and Tumble we are proud to be the market leaders in Dog Drying Coats. Our high-quality, super-absorbent, double thickness soft cotton towelling doggy dressing gowns, with their unique, practical yet stylish design, is what sets us apart from other brands. Everything we make at Ruff and Tumble is designed with dogs and their owners in mind. Our Dog Drying Coats, Drying Mitts, Bed Covers, Sofa Throws and Leads are the ultimate solution for managing wet dogs. Designed with care, and made from top quality cotton towelling, the Ruff and Tumble range is simply essential for dog owners everywhere.

 

 

