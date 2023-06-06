Folklore Florals and Bloomcore style

Pelargonium for Europe is a marketing initiative from leading European geranium breeders and is active in 22 countries, including the UK, Germany, Austria, France, Italy, the Netherlands and Poland. PfE growers supply garden centres and nurseries throughout the UK and the initiatives supports the pelargonium supply chain. Journalists and picture editors seeking beautiful, high-res lifestyle images of flowering pelargoniums in a multitude of settings - including step-by-step craft guides, tablescapes, balcony dressing and more - are invited to browse the Pelargonium for Europe image library . If you think we can help with any up and coming features - including plant care tips and advice - please don't hesitate to get in touch!