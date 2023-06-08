Bushboard creates accessible luxury with its reimagined Omega kitchen worktop collection

, has made luxury kitchen design even more accessible with its reimagined Omega collection of laminate kitchen worktops. Leading manufacturer of innovative surfaces for kitchens and bathrooms, Bushboard , has made luxury kitchen design even more accessible with its reimagined Omega collection of laminate kitchen worktops. The range boasts 25 new sophisticated decors available in a variety of sizes to maximise design flexibility and freedom.



Omega has been redesigned to combine exceptional performance with trend-leading looks that replicate not just the beauty and texture of natural materials but the durability too. Made in the image of real wood, marble and stone finishes, with a true square edge or slight curve, there’s an option to suit all tastes.



The collection also features four premium finishes including the metallic emulating ‘Brushed Bronze’ and three anti-fingerprint ‘Touch’ surfaces, design to remain pristine at all times while also being easy to clean.



Unlike stone or marble, no complex care routine is required to maintain Omega worksurfaces once in place. Simply wipe marks away with a damp cloth and mild detergent to keep the surface spotless and looking its best for years to come. The antibacterial protection available as standard on all options in the collection serves to slow down bacteria growth by up to 99.9 per cent for the lifetime of the surface – making it a great solution for busy family kitchens.



Elliott Fairlie Product Leader at Bushboard, said: “When re-imagining our Omega range our goal was to create a laminate worktop collection that could be used to create a luxury, standout centrepiece to any kitchen, without the weighty price tag, thus offering accessibility to all.



“The new range has something to suit everyone, from timeless oak of varying shades and natural stones to cool marble tones with realistic veining. By picking an Omega laminate worksurface, you can carry your chosen finish across the entire kitchen space with the availability of matching splashbacks and upstands.



“Creating a premium look, slimline countertops can add instant appeal and ooze the kind of high-end luxury once reserved only for solid stone and marble.



“The reimagined collection showcases our commitment to providing homeowners with products that offer an alternative to traditional kitchen materials through innovative concepts and designs, that not only look sleek and beautiful but stand the test of time too.”



The Omega range offers a versatile array of sizes making them perfect for a variety of kitchen sizes in both renovated and pre-existing spaces.



With no specialist tools required, the Omega collection can be easily cut, drilled and shaped to fit required measurements by a kitchen fitter, or homeowners who are confident making DIY updates.



To find out more about the Omega range, visit 17 of the worksurfaces are available in a 38mm post formed or square edge silhouette, 4 are available in 22mm square edge and the remaining 4 offer both sizing options. Omega offers a mix of 3m and 4.1m worktops a variety of widths for maximum design freedom.With no specialist tools required, the Omega collection can be easily cut, drilled and shaped to fit required measurements by a kitchen fitter, or homeowners who are confident making DIY updates.To find out more about the Omega range, visit Omega Laminate Kitchen Worktops, Countertops and Surfaces | Bushboard