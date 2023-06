Statement vases filled with garden-cut blooms will bring a little magic to your table and can be integrated easily and affordably. Use a range of vessels in staggered heights and a medley of different florals, from blousy roses to bright tulips for a bold look.



- Filling a carafe with fresh fruit and herbs is an easy way to bring both a sense of finesse and a dash of colour to your table. Forgo traditional lemon slices in favour of zesty pink grapefruit and sicilian oranges, adding a few sprigs of mint for an easy aromatic addition that will look good and taste delicious!



- Don't worry about matching your tableware. An eclectic mix of , napkins and coloured glasses will make your table feel approachable as well as stylish. Relaxed Mediterranean hosting is all about the ‘artfully undone’ look.



- Think of your summer tablescape in the same way that you would your interior, choosing a small handful of recurring colours running throughout. If you’re looking to channel destination style, add a few hot accent shades - think look-at-me pink, bold cobalt or sunny yellow.



- For a true Italian holiday feel, make sure that refreshing tipples are easily at hand. A stylish serving trolley with spritz aplenty will be a welcome addition to any dinner party, as well as a show-stopping talking point.



