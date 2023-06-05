Argonauts' Washed-up Treasures





[Edinburgh, 05-06-23] - Jason Morenikeji, the designer-maker founder of Argonauts, is making waves in the world of design with the launch of his newest furniture collection. Inspired by the beauty of nature and guided by a passion for sustainability, Jason presents his contemporary rustic driftwood furniture designs. The collection blends digital and traditional fabrication, each piece showcases the unique allure of weathered driftwood. These carved masterpieces showcase the profound connection between nature and art. Discover the captivating tale of a washed-up treasure with Argonauts’ stunning driftwood slab table and seating range. With its rich textured surfaces, the collection draws inspiration from Japanese aesthetics and the celebration and beauty of imperfections. Inspired by Wabi Sabi (appreciation for natural flaws) and Kintsugi (the art of repair). The pieces are adorned with a textured surface and effortlessly merge the richness of natural wood grain with the elegance of simple geometric patterns. It's a fusion of rustic simplicity and contemporary allure that captivates the eye and ignites the imagination. Enveloped in eco-aesthetics, this piece resonates harmoniously with contemporary rustic interiors. Its earthy allure and timeless appeal blend effortlessly, making it an ideal centrepiece that adds warmth and character to your living space. Jason’s passion for sustainability shines through in every aspect of this collection. He repurposes driftwood and transforms these natural treasures into stunning furniture pieces that seamlessly blend contemporary aesthetics with rustic charm. He ensures that each piece not only tells a story of authenticity but also contributes to the preservation of our precious natural resources. Jason Morenikeji, as the creative force behind Argonauts, is redefining the boundaries of furniture design. His commitment to creating sustainable pieces that exude timeless charm has garnered acclaim as an Edinburgh designer-maker.



About Argonauts: Jason Morenikeji is the visionary founder of Argonauts, a design studio renowned for its contemporary rustic and eco-primitive driftwood furniture designs. With a passion for sustainability and an unwavering commitment to craftsmanship, Morenikeji is reshaping the world of interior aesthetics, one beautifully curated piece at a time. Argonauts blends tradition and digital design and fabrication with a commitment to producing sustainable thought-provoking design pieces that elevate interior spaces and nurture the soul.