Add Another Dimension with Naturewall

Naturewall is delighted to announce the launch of its new visual identity, supporting its mission of adding another dimension to interiors. With Naturewall's visual transformation comes a continued focus on breathing life into residential and commercial spaces with innovative wall panels.
Naturewall makes grand designs more doable with beautifully crafted, trend-led products that add impact beyond compare. Designed and hand selected by Naturewall, each style is quicker and easier to install than traditional options, including paint, wallpaper and tiles.
To mark this exciting evolution and set the momentum for the future, Naturewall has launched two new products – SlatWall Midi panels and coordinating Top Trims.
Crafted in the UK from premium materials, SlatWall Midi features Naturewall's signature slatted structure. With a 1.2m length, this style offers a fresh take on traditional wall panelling. Naturewall suggests using SlatWall Midi to create half-height designs in spaces such as hallways and bedrooms.
'SlatWall Midi provides a contemporary twist on wainscoting. For those wanting a mixture of Scandi minimalism with the traditional warmth of panelling, SlatWall Midi is perfect.'
– Olivia Crosher, Interior Designer at Naturewall.