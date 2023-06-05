5 Wimbledon Inspired Recipes and the Quiet Appliances to Make Them

As the weather is steadily heating up and with Wimbledon 2023 just around the corner (3rd-16th July), many of us are starting to think about eating outdoors. Chances are, you've already started preparing your garden and have checked out the perfect picnic spots in your local park.
Whether or not you're a tennis fan, Wimbledon holds a special place in our hearts and is quite the iconic British institution.
We've chosen five 'Wimbledon inspired' recipes for you to enjoy alfresco and have listed the Quiet appliances to help you make them! This way, you can truly bask in the glory of British summer, without the disturbing sound of kitchen appliances buzzing and rattling away.
Sweet treats always go down well. Try making a 'Wimbledon Cake', which is the name given to sponge cake filled with lots of strawberries and cream.
The famous combination served at the Wimbledon tennis championships is believed to have made its first appearance at the tournament in 1877, when there were just 200 people in attendance. Today, on average 200,000 portions of strawberries and cream are enjoyed during the event each year.
The Quiet Mark certified Sage Bakery Boss Stand Mixer will help you bake those courtside cakes with ease. Watch while this heavy duty mixer does all the hard work for you. The Bakery Boss™ replicates the same planetary mixing action as commercial mixers with a counter-clockwise mixing head and anti-clockwise sweeping action of wide attachments to ensure 360 degrees coverage of the entire bowl. Time to rise.
Wimbledon style alfresco dining just wouldn't be the same without strawberries and cream... and nothing says strawberries and cream more than a dish of eton mess.
According to Atlas Obscura, this traditional British dessert had its first written mention in 1893, when Queen Victoria attended a pre-wedding party for Prince George, where they served a dish called "Eton Mess aux fraises" (Eton Mess of strawberries).
The Bosch Styline/HomeProfessional Hand Mixer makes the perfect cream with its two innovative and highly efficient FineCreamer whisks made from stainless steel for perfect beating and mixing results.
Get precise speed control for any recipe with 5 speeds plus turbo function and release with easy eject button.
There's something so wholesome about smoothies. To celebrate summer, why not try a summer fruit recipe?
Summer fruits, is of course also one of the flavours by squash brand Robinsons, who in 2022, saw the end of their 86-year long partnership with Wimbledon - one of sports longest-running!
To make a smoothie, you can use a food processor or a juicer with smoothie function, such as the Magimix Juice Expert, which make juices, smoothies, plant-based milks and freshly squeezed citrus juices with ease. Using cold press technology, the Juice Expert 3 has shown to retain more vitamins and minerals alongside extracting higher yield with lower oxidation.
Fish and chips is another classic British dish, which is best served alfresco. According to the National Federation of Fish Friers, Brits spend a staggering £1.2 Billion on fish and chips each year, whilst Wimbledon reports serving 18,000 portions during the event.
For a healthier version of this meal, why not try an Air Fryer recipe?
Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer with ClearCook and OdourErase offers a healthier way to cook using 95% less oil, from fresh or frozen – you can Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Grill, Dehydrate and Reheat, all at the touch of a button, from fresh or frozen. The handy see-through cooking window allows you to watch exactly how your food is cooking, whilst OdourErase air filters keep food smells away.
On a hot summer's day, there's nothing better than cooling down with a refreshing ice cream. At Wimbledon, over 64,000 get sold each year! There are so many flavours to choose from (not just strawberries and cream), so how about trying a Pimm's Ice Cream Sundae recipe?
Pimm's is synonymous with British summertime and Wimbledon. The first Pimm's bar opened at the 1971 Wimbledon tournament and today, approximately 280,000 glasses are sold during the event each year.
If you want to make the ice cream yourself, take a look at the Lakeland Stainless Steel Digital Ice Cream Maker, which is quick, easy and you know exactly what’s gone into it (unlike the tubs you buy in the supermarket). It also makes healthier-option lower-fat frozen yoghurt and dairy-free sorbet.
