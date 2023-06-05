5 Wimbledon Inspired Recipes and the Quiet Appliances to Make Them

As the weather is steadily heating up and with Wimbledon 2023 just around the corner (3rd-16th July), many of us are starting to think about eating outdoors. Chances are, you've already started preparing your garden and have checked out the perfect picnic spots in your local park.

Whether or not you're a tennis fan, Wimbledon holds a special place in our hearts and is quite the iconic British institution.



We've chosen five 'Wimbledon inspired' recipes for you to enjoy alfresco and have listed the Quiet appliances to help you make them! This way, you can truly bask in the glory of British summer, without the disturbing sound of kitchen appliances buzzing and rattling away.