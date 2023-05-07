We Wager You Do not Know These Stars’ Actual Names

What’s in a reputation? For these stars, a complete lot.

As a result of when you ever questioned how their monikers appeared too good to be true is as a result of, properly, they’re.

Certainly, lots of your favourite celebrities switched up their names earlier than they skyrocketed to superstardom. Why? Properly, for some, their followers had a tough time remembering their names.

And, for others, it is merely a childhood nickname they did not wish to shake. (Sure, we’re taking a look at you Miley Cyrus , who legally modified her title from Future Hope Cyrus in 2008.

However regardless the rationale, loads of well-known faces have determined to reinvent themselves.

For Frank Ocean (born: Christopher Edwin Breaux), altering his title “was probably the most empowering shit I did in 2010,

for certain,” he admitted. “It simply felt cool. None of us are our names.