Verdigris abstract fine art prints to elevate any space

Fernando Barrera - mayo 17, 2023

 



Claude & Leighton® has curated a selection of its fine art prints which perfectly complement Verdigris and lush green colour palettes. Key among this year's colour trends.  

The selection features five abstract art prints, all created from original art by British fine artist and co-founder of Claude & Leighton, Jayne Leighton Herd. Verdigris is a versatile and timeless unique mix of green and blue hues created by the oxidation of copper. It’s a wonderful way to add a pop of colour to a neutral palette of colours. And works beautifully with other shades of green and earthy hues.



Verdigris has a calming and soothing effect on the soul while also adding a touch of drama to any room. Claude & Leighton’s artworks look stunning with many interior design styles, from classic to contemporary.



Perfect for home and work spaces, each of these striking open-edition prints is available unframed in three different sizes. Prices start at £30.

The art is printed using high quality, fade-resistant pigment inks on acid-free, archival, heavyweight 100% cotton rag paper, to ensure it will last a lifetime.

The fine art prints are custom-produced with love and care in the UK at Claude & Leighton's own Berkshire art and print studio. The prints are carefully packed in eco-friendly, reusable, British-made gift-ready packaging.


NOTES

About Claude & Leighton
Claude & Leighton® is the online home of high-quality, contemporary fine art prints by British artist Jayne Leighton Herd. Stunning abstracts, beautiful landscapes and seascapes, and intriguing figurative portrait art are available as either open or limited editions. Colourful, detailed fine art to enable people to enhance their homes and offices with expressions of emotion, style and joy.

Founded in 2020 by Jayne and her husband Laurent Stadelmann, Claude & Leighton is based in Berkshire, England. Jayne is a professional artist & designer with over 17 years of experience in selling her statement original paintings, and Laurent is an experienced businessman. They created Claude & Leighton together to be the online art destination for reproductions of Jayne’s original fine art, as well as her original digital artwork.

Proud of its “made in Britain” credentials, all art prints are created and custom-produced to the highest quality from Claude & Leighton’s own Berkshire print studio. Then carefully packed in gift-ready, British-made, eco-friendly packaging.


