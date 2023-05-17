Verdigris abstract fine art prints to elevate any space

NOTES



About Claude & Leighton

Claude & Leighton® is the online home of high-quality, contemporary fine art prints by British artist Jayne Leighton Herd. Stunning abstracts, beautiful landscapes and seascapes, and intriguing figurative portrait art are available as either open or limited editions. Colourful, detailed fine art to enable people to enhance their homes and offices with expressions of emotion, style and joy.



Founded in 2020 by Jayne and her husband Laurent Stadelmann, Claude & Leighton is based in Berkshire, England. Jayne is a professional artist & designer with over 17 years of experience in selling her statement original paintings, and Laurent is an experienced businessman. They created Claude & Leighton together to be the online art destination for reproductions of Jayne’s original fine art, as well as her original digital artwork.



Proud of its “made in Britain” credentials, all art prints are created and custom-produced to the highest quality from Claude & Leighton’s own Berkshire print studio. Then carefully packed in gift-ready, British-made, eco-friendly packaging.

