Top tips to save water in the bathroom

With the phrase ‘how to save money’ receiving over 12,000 monthly Google searches, and searches for information about ‘energy bills’ having increased over 1,000% since last year, it’s clear that many of us are trying to reduce our spending as a result of the cost-of-living crisis.
Reducing your water consumption can play a key part in helping bring your household spend down, without drastically changing your habits. By making a few small changes, you can cut your usage – and in turn, your household bills and carbon footprint too.