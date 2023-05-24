Top tips to save water in the bathroom



3. Save a minute (or three)



“If a family of two each reduced their average showering time from eight minutes to five minutes – assuming they each have a daily 10-minute shower at 41 degrees – as a household they could potentially save 8,424 litres of water when using an electric shower and up to 26,208 litres when using a mixer.”



4. Reduce the number of baths you take



“Limiting the quantity of baths you take can reduce your water usage whilst helping bring utility costs down. When comparing a 7.5-minute shower with an electric unit (8.5kW) to a bath**, you can save around 51 litres of water and up to 34% on your bills by opting for the former. For those who may not have access to a shower, or indeed fancy a soak, shallow filling the bath can save litres of water.