The best way to decorate bathrooms in Summer

With the arrival of summer, it is time to think about how to update the design inside and outside the home according to the trends that the hottest season brings. Maison Valentina will give you some tips to make your bathroom look as 'summery' as possible.

Blue is in fashion and this is the first trend of the summer of 2023 that we will cover. The shades of blue bring freshness and tranquility to any environment, as we can see in the highlighted image, which features the Newton Pedestal Sink as the main star. This blue tone with Maison Valentina products has everything to do with the idea of freshness that we so much look for in the summer.

