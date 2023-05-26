The best way to decorate bathrooms in Summer

With the arrival of summer, it is time to think about how to update the design inside and outside the home according to the trends that the hottest season brings. Maison Valentina will give you some tips to make your bathroom look as 'summery' as possible.
Shades of Blue
Blue is in fashion and this is the first trend of the summer of 2023 that we will cover. The shades of blue bring freshness and tranquility to any environment, as we can see in the highlighted image, which features the Newton Pedestal Sink as the main star. This blue tone with Maison Valentina products has everything to do with the idea of freshness that we so much look for in the summer.
Natural Materials
Another trend to stand out in interior design in the summer is natural materials. The next season will give priority to products that have a natural origin such as stone and wood, for example. The natural product we will talk about here is marble. In the featured room, we have the Symphony Vessel Sink with a bold design in the shape of a cogwheel. This piece is made of marble that stars this environment that is ideal to decorate a bathroom with elegance and sophistication.
Vibrant Colors
Summer is a time for strong and vibrant colors, and this is no different in interior design. Gold is one of the hues that are on trend for the hottest season of the year. Maison Valentina is aware of these trends and has a series of products and environments that highlight the gold in their environments. One of them stars Lapiaz Vanity Cabinet and Colosseum Mirror, two products of the brand that have details in gold and will certainly be a success this time of the year.
Maison Valentina is a new luxury bathroom brand concept with high-end solutions as bathtubs, washbasins and free standing washbasins, mirrors, lighting, case goods and other products made with the finest selection of materials as brass, marble, wood, glass, combined with rare handwork techniques and contemporary design. Our main goal is to offer the same comfort and luxury that you are able feel in other division of the house, keeping at the same time the best exclusive design and bold pieces. Get inspired with these luxury bathroom ideas for the modern home!