Sustainably Made Colourful Accessories for the Festival Season



Featuring some of this summer's hot colours like Ochre, Bubblegum Pink, Fuschia and Azure Blue and patterns like Terrazzo, Zebra print, Cassette Tapes and Sprinkles, we have a great collection of festival-ready accessories that are bright and fun! Even better, all of Neonimo's products are designed and sustainably made in the UK. Find out more about Neonimo's sustainability focus at the bottom of this press release.

Stand out this Festival Season with Neonimo's colourful must-have accessories:

Convertible Leather Crossbody/Clutch Bags (12 designs) – 100% Nappa leather

– 1.2 m detachable chain to covert bag into a clutch

– Luxury feel faux-leather lining Thermal Keep-cool Bottles (12 designs) – Keeps hot drinks warm and cold drinks cool

– BPA free, high-grade stainless steel

– 500ml capacity Hard Glasses Cases (12 designsa) – Made from shatterproof plastic with m oulded felt lining insert

– Includes microfibre cleaning cloth with printed design

– Hand-printed to order



Unisex Sunglasses (12 designs) – Colourful and fun festival sunnies

– 100% UVA and UVB protection

– Printed and hand-assembled to order

Organic Cotton Canvas Tote Bags (6 designs) – Fun prints in trending colours and patterns set the holiday mood

– High-quality, GOTS standard Organic Cotton Canvas fabric available in two sizes

– Original designs printed and handmade to order But wait, there's more! – We offer 10% off storewide with newsletter sign-up

– Everything at Neonimo is proudly designed and made in the UK

– FREE UK delivery for orders over £30

– We deliver worldwide

