New Reusable Outdoor Range from ProCook and Charity Life's a Beach

Sustainability meets style with a brand new outdoor and travel range from the UK’s leadi
Pictured
above: NEW Life's a Beach Range - Reusable Coffee Cups, £12, Travel
Cutlery Sets, £9, and Stainless Steel Lunch Boxes, £15
ng kitchenware brand, ProCook and its long-term charity partner, Life’s a Beach.
From water bottles and lunch boxes to flasks and coffee cups, the varied new collection is perfect for any outdoor activity. Whether you’re heading out on a camping trip, planning a picnic or just looking for some on-the-go sustainable stylish essentials, the new collection from ProCook has got you covered. With every purchase from the range, 10% goes directly to Life’s a Beach to help to fund charitable projects, including beach cleans.
Pictured above left to right: Life's a Beach Food Flask in Blue, £15, Life's a Beach Stainless Steel Water Bottles in Blue and Grey, £15 each, Life's a Beach Lunch Box in Grey, £12
Designed to last a lifetime and withstand ever-changing trends, each item has been crafted from durable and reusable materials including stainless steel, bamboo, BPA-free Tritan plastic and silicone. The range includes double walled vacuum construction to ensure the contents stays piping hot or comfortably chilled.
With three different water bottle styles to choose from, children and adults alike will be spoilt for choice. The Life’s a Beach Reusable Tritan Water Bottles (£9) are great for kids, with colourful lids and a child-friendly flip top straw. The perfect companion for the gym, a hike or a day out, Life’s a Beach Stainless Steel Water Bottles (£15) have a contemporary design and are insulated with an integrated carry handle.
Pictured above: Life's a Beach Stainless Steel Water Bottles in Black, Blue, Grey and Pink, £15 each
Expertly designed and built to stand the test of time, materials like bamboo and silicone also lead the way within the range. Starting at £12, the Life’s a Beach lunch boxes are ideal for taking on picnics, to work or for school lunches. All feature a bamboo lid and a silicone band to hold the lid securely for ultimate freshness.
Pictured above: Life's a Beach Lunch Boxes in Grey and Blue, £12 each, and Life's a Beach Stainless Steel Lunch Boxes, £15 each
The perfect accompaniment to a lunch box is a Life's a Beach Travel Cutlery Set in Silicone Case (£9) for eating on-the-go. Each set includes a stainless steel knife, fork and spoon, and comes with its own compact silicone case for clean storage.
The Life’s a Beach Food Flasks (£15) and Coffee Cups (£12) complete the range for on-the-go eating and drinking, and their double walled construction ensures the contents stay hot or chilled whilst being able to comfortably carry.
Pictured above: Life's a Beach Travel Cutlery Set in Silicone Case, £9 each
Pictured above: Life's a Beach Food Flask in Blue and Grey, £15 each, and Life's a Beach Coffee Cups in Blue and Grey, £12 each
ProCook, the UK’s leading kitchenware brand and B Corp Certified company, has been the long-term charity partner of Life’s a Beach since 2018. 10% of all Life’s a Beach product sales go straight to the charity to continue their work in supporting the eradication of single use plastics from British beaches and waterways, educating younger generations about plastic pollution through school outreach, and promoting the use of reusable products.
ProCook is the UK’s leading specialist kitchenware brand and is a certified B Corp company. The business offers a direct-to-consumer proposition, designing, developing and retailing a high-quality range of cookware, kitchenware and tableware which provides customers with significant value for money. The brand sells directly through its website, procook.co.uk, and via over 55 own-brand retail stores, located across the UK.
Founded over 25 years ago as a family business, selling cookware sets by direct mail in the UK, ProCook has grown into a market leading, multi-channel specialist kitchenware and tableware company, employing 700 colleagues and operating from its Head Office in Gloucester.
ProCook is proud to be a Which? Recommended Provider for Furniture and Homewares (Nov 22).
Life’s a Beach is a charity set up by kitchen retailer ProCook and Founder and CEO Daniel O’Neill, to support the eradication of single use plastics from British beaches and the promotion of reusable products. The plastic pollution crisis is worse than ever, with use plastics making up an average of 49% of beach litter.
Life’s a Beach is dedicated to education and raising awareness of the plastic pollution to encourage everyone to make positive changes towards sustainability.