New Ancient, Gardenware Collection

Re-launched for Summer 2023, inspired by the rugged volcanic rocks from the mysterious underwater city of Atlantis, our Ancient Collection is all about the natural, weathered and aged look. This rustic range includes impressive planters, majestic water features and our best-selling stone salt glaze bird bath for a varied garden range. ANCIENT STONE SALT GLAZE BIRD BATH

A true statement piece, this extra large stone plant pot is finished with a beautiful salt glaze that gives it an authentic and aged appearance that makes a stunning garden centrepiece.

RRP £199.99 ANCIENT STONE SALT GLAZE BIRD BATH

Made from durable, frost-proof clay, our best-selling Salt Glaze bird bath blends in effortlessly to it's natural environment. Creating the perfect playground for the local wildlife to bask in on a warm summer's day.

RRP £199.99 ANCIENT STONE FROSTPROOF GARDEN POT

Designed in Britain with historic charm, this pot features small handles and a pronounced rim that catches the eye and adds to its appeal. Fitted with a drainage hole to encourage root growth for your plants.

RRP from £29.99 ANCIENT STONE JUG & BOWL WATER FEATURE A timeless classic choice for all outdoor spaces, this water feature has a pump included and creates the perfect relaxing soundscape for those summer days spent in the garden.



RRP £299.99 ANCIENT STONE GARDEN PLANT POT BOWL The smaller sister of our taller Frostproof Garden Pot, this quaint bowl is perfect for adding structure and variance to your potted plants whilst complimenting any garden.

RRP from £25.99