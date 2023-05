Naturewall is excited to announce the launch of its new SlatWall Mini panels. An extension of its best-selling SlatWall collection, the range includes eight styles that can easily be applied in multiple layouts for a unique look.



Naturewall suggests using SlatWall Mini to create a focal point in large rooms or smaller spaces, such as statement media walls, bed headboards and 3D wall art in home offices. Naturewall is excited to announce the launch of its new SlatWall Mini panels. An extension of its best-selling SlatWall collection, the range includes eight styles that can easily be applied in multiple layouts for a unique look.Naturewall suggests using SlatWall Mini to create a focal point in large rooms or smaller spaces, such as statement media walls, bed headboards and 3D wall art in home offices.



Featuring Naturewall's signature slatted structure and premium materials, SlatWall Mini adds dimensional depth to interiors. Inspired by current trends, including Japandi and biophilic design, SlatWall Mini comes in a selection of wood tones with varying grain patterns to introduce a touch of nature to your space. Its format also allows you to get creative and put an individual spin on your panelling design.