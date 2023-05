MY Furniture, champions of affordable luxury furnishings, have taken a proactive approach to address the cost-of-living crisis. By leveraging their in-house design team, warehousing facilities and lower shipping charges, My Furniture has successfully reduced costs and passed on these savings to their customers. This commitment to affordability is a testament to My Furniture's dedication to helping customers navigate the cost-of-living crisis.

MY Furniture, champions of affordable luxury furnishings, have taken a proactive approach to address the cost-of-living crisis. By leveraging their in-house design team, warehousing facilities and lower shipping charges, My Furniture has successfully reduced costs and passed on these savings to their customers. This commitment to affordability is a testament to My Furniture's dedication to helping customers navigate the cost-of-living crisis.