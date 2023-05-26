Mineral Black is the new black...

Novy embraces the enduring popularity of black appliances in the kitchen with a stylish new mineralised matt black anti-fingerprint finish across a range of models in its collection.



Belgian luxury appliance brand, Novy, has developed a deep, rich mineral black finish for several of the extraction appliances in its portfolio. Using a specially formulated paint that features an upgraded mineralised structure, the matt finish is less sensitive to fingerprints and easier to clean. Combining this new colourway with the trend for industrial black-framed appliances, Novy’s new mineral black makes a stunning statement in the home.



Quality control is paramount at Novy and each product goes through a rigorous testing and checking procedure before it leaves the factory. Novy manufactures all the extraction appliances in its collection at its factory and HQ in Kuurne, West Flanders, Belgium. It also makes all the components for its products, together with all the paint finishes that are sprayed by hand onto each appliance.



Some colours never go out of fashion and are always in demand. At the top of the list is black, a timeless colourway for kitchen appliances and suitable for every type of kitchen scheme, contemporary or classic. In a direct contract to the use of dramatic colour being the next big trend in bathrooms, for 2023, matt black is becoming the new neutral in the kitchen.

Novy Pureline Frame A 90cm or 120cm recirculation ceiling hood within an on-trend customisable industrial-style modular framework in mineral black.





The Novy Phantom Frame

A 130cm recirculation island hood with three forms of illumination within an on-trend industrial-style mineral black frame.



Please download the image to find out more information, technical specifications and prices.

