Introducing the Modular Furniture collection from Forest Garden

, the UK’s largest manufacturer and distributor of wooden garden products, has unveiled a new modular furniture collection designed to help homeowners create a seating area to suit their purpose and space.

Created as a modern alternative to an arbour, the collection offers homeowners the flexibility to create an outdoor retreat to suit their garden.

Available in five versions, each package contains seating, trellis and planters and can be built in multiple configurations.

Starting at £246.99, Option 1 contains 4 upright trellis planters, a bench and a square planter. The biggest version – Option 5, 12 upright trellis panels, 4 benches, 4 square seats/tables and 3 square planters.

Jenny Davis, Head of Marketing for Forest Garden, said: “As homeowners look to create sanctuaries in their garden, we wanted to create a collection that would not only suit differing spaces but different budgets too.

“Our Modular Furniture is incredibly flexible and incorporates both entertaining and growing sections, making it an ideal solution for those who wish to maximise their garden’s potential.”

Like everything else in the Forest Garden range, the Modular Furniture collection is manufactured from FSC-certified timber. It also comes with a 15-year anti-rot guarantee.

