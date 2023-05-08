Individual Design & Authentic Design with KOKET in Milan

Luxury home decor brand KOKET is all about self-love in 2023, celebrating individuality and authenticity in the 6th edition of Love Happens Mag, and now at the world’s largest fair of its kind, Salone del Mobile.Milano, during Milan Design Week 2023 in Pavilion 3 L22. The name KOKET comes from founder Janet Morais’ coquettish personality. Thus making individuality a core element of the brand since its start. From iconic statement designs to custom and bespoke creations and an interior designer-curated collection of textiles and finishes, KOKET brings authenticity to the most exclusive interiors in the world. In celebration of its love for individual and authentic design, and signature exotic vibes! At the 2023 edition of Salone del Mobie.Milano, the brand brings new and exclusive designs and finishes. All ready to help others create the most fabulous individualized and personally authentic interiors. The best interiors feature a variety of brands, each selected to meet the needs and desires of its inhabitants. So with collaborations always in mind, KOKET’s alluring home decor showcase also features porcelain accents and lighting by Lladró and luxury textiles by Jim Thompson. From KOKET’s iconic designs and stunning novelties to Lladró and Jim Thompson’s beautiful accents, the brand’s Salone del Mobile.Milano 2023 exhibit is all about individuality!