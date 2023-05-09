Here's Your Guide to the Best Cookware and Kitchen Accessories That Students Need for University Life

As university students prepare to embark on a new academic year, many will find themselves faced with the challenge of cooking for themselves for the first time. To help make this transition easier, Blackmoor Home, a leading supplier of kitchenware and cookware, has put together a guide to the best cookware and kitchen accessories that students need when going to university. According to Simon Parker, Marketing Manager at Blackmoor, "Cooking while at university can be a fun and rewarding experience, but it can also be a challenge if you don't have the right equipment. With the right tools, you can cook healthy, delicious meals without breaking the bank." Simon recommends the following core cookware and kitchen accessories for university students: Non-stick frying pan: A non-stick frying pan is an essential piece of cookware for any student kitchen. It allows for easy cooking and cleaning, and is perfect for making omelettes, stir-fries, and other quick and easy meals.

Small saucepan: A small saucepan is ideal for cooking rice, pasta, and other grains, as well as heating up soup and sauces.

Baking tray: A baking tray is versatile and can be used for cooking everything from fish fingers to roasted vegetables.

Kitchen knife set: A decent set of knives knife is essential for any kitchen. Invest in a good quality set of knives that will last you throughout your time at university, and beyond. A good chef's knife is essential for chopping, slicing, and dicing ingredients. Look for a set one with comfortable handles and a sharp blade.

Utensil set: A basic utensil set that includes a spatula, spoon, and ladle will cover most cooking needs.

Cutting board: A sturdy cutting board is essential for protecting your countertops and keeping your knives sharp. Oven Gloves – Oven gloves are a kitchen essential to protect your hands when removing hot food from ovens. Tea Towels – Tea towels are necessary for drying dishes and cleaning up spills.