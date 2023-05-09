Hello May Babies! Bloom Boutique

Create a unique personalised necklace gift set to celebrate a special birthday. The personalised Esme Birthday Disc and Name Necklace Photo Gift Card Set is a thoughtful gift to celebrate a milestone birthday. Add an Emerald birthstone charm to create the perfect May birthday gift.

Why not celebrate a loved one with their own piece of Zodiac jewellery? Taurus (April 20th - May 20th) - Tenacious, reliable, and loyal. Gemini (May 21st - June 20th) - Playful and intellectually curious

If flowers are what you are looking for, May babies are represented by the Lily. The Lily symbolises hope, faith, and happiness. These gorgeous blooms are perfect for bringing joy to a May baby on their Birthday.

Hello May Babies! A birthstone is the best way to truly celebrate someone's birthday! The month of May is represented by the gorgeous Emerald birthstone. Emeralds are associated with balance and harmony. They are said to promote a sense of calm and clarity.

