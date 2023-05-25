Garden Trend Alert! We're Raving for Rattan

Looking for new garden furniture? You need rattan!
Rattan furniture can be natural or synthetic, but synthetic rattan is often preferred for several reasons. Synthetic or PE (polyethylene) rattan offers the same aesthetically-pleasing look as natural wicker, but it’s incredibly durable and hard-wearing, so you can leave it outside year-round (although a cover is generally recommended to keep it looking its best!) and it's extremely easy to wipe clean.
Sold on the benefits of rattan? Then allow us to introduce Cuckooland's NEW garden range, including 9 affordable rattan garden furniture lines – so you ‘cane’ adopt the trend!
Snuggle up in Cuckooland's Hampstead Natural Rattan Snuggler Egg Chair! This cosy cocoon chair is made from a durable flat-weave rattan in a stylish natural colour and comes with plush showerproof cushions. It’s freestanding, so unlike hanging egg chairs, you don’t need to find somewhere to hang it or make space for a sizeable stand.
Want to dine out under the sun or stars this year? You need the Cuckooland Hampstead Natural Rattan Six-Seater Dining Set!The chairs are made from durable poly-rattan and the matching dining table has a clear tempered glass top that perfectly shows off the woven rattan underneath.Six seats mean this outdoor dining set has plenty of space for the whole family to enjoy meals alfresco when the weather allows. And when the kids are in bed, this is the perfect place for the adults to sit and relax until the wee hours.
The Cuckooland Hampstead Natural Rattan Sofa and Armchair Set comes with a two-seater sofa, two armchairs and a coffee table in natural-toned poly-rattan. Everything is set atop black tapered legs for a contemporary look that makes a serious style statement.Invite your neighbours over for a garden party and let them sit back and admire this ratt-antastic furniture – we guarantee you’ll be the envy of all guests!
For a small patio or balcony, Cuckoolands Hampstead Garden Bistro Set is a great space-saving choice.Ideal for a single person or couple, the set comes with two armchairs and a small side table, all made from steel frames with a natural-coloured poly-rattan weave. The chairs feature a comforting cocoon shape and cream showerproof cushions.
The Cuckooland Hampstead Rattan Armchair and Coffee Table Set is the perfect place to enjoy a cuppa or cocktail with friends.This affordable garden furniture set consists of a steel-framed table and four chairs, each with hairpin legs and poly-rattan woven seats, which are both durable and stylish.The cosy chairs have cocooning arms and showerproof cushions, to let you sit back and relax in comfort. A coffee table with a tempered glass top will hold your drink while you put the world to rights!
Matching the other furniture from the Hampstead range, is the Cuckooland Hampstead Natural Rattan Corner Sofa with Coffee Table, this neutral corner sofa is made from woven poly-rattan and comes with a matching glass-topped coffee table. Accessorise with wicker lighting and plenty of large, leafy plants to complete the bohemian look!
When you’re designing an area for relaxation – inside or out! – it’s hard to beat a corner sofa.Our Cuckooland Oxford Grey Rattan Corner Sofa and Coffee Table boasts a dreamy L-shape that means you can put your feet up for an afternoon snooze in the sun, or squeeze a few friends around for an impromptu BBQ. The stylish, button-back cushions are showerproof – perfect for the Great British weather! It comes with a tempered glass-topped table to hold your plate and drinks, and a shelf underneath for your favourite novels.
If you want a one-size-fits-all piece of garden furniture that can be arranged in multiple configurations, look no further than the Cuckooland Oxford Grey Rattan Multi-Use Space-Saving Daybed. It’s a bit of a mouthful, sure, but that’s because it does so much! The set consists of two sofa pieces, two footstools and a side table. You can arrange it as a day bed, as two loungers with a table in the middle (beach holiday style!), as four separate chairs, or as a sofa and footstools – the possibilities are endless!