Garden Trend Alert! We're Raving for Rattan

Snuggle up in Cuckooland's Hampstead Natural Rattan Snuggler Egg Chair! This cosy cocoon chair is made from a durable flat-weave rattan in a stylish natural colour and comes with plush showerproof cushions. It’s freestanding, so unlike hanging egg chairs, you don’t need to find somewhere to hang it or make space for a sizeable stand.



Want to dine out under the sun or stars this year? You need the Cuckooland Hampstead Natural Rattan Six-Seater Dining Set!The chairs are made from durable poly-rattan and the matching dining table has a clear tempered glass top that perfectly shows off the woven rattan underneath.Six seats mean this outdoor dining set has plenty of space for the whole family to enjoy meals alfresco when the weather allows. And when the kids are in bed, this is the perfect place for the adults to sit and relax until the wee hours.



The Cuckooland Hampstead Natural Rattan Sofa and Armchair Set comes with a two-seater sofa, two armchairs and a coffee table in natural-toned poly-rattan. Everything is set atop black tapered legs for a contemporary look that makes a serious style statement.Invite your neighbours over for a garden party and let them sit back and admire this ratt-antastic furniture – we guarantee you’ll be the envy of all guests!