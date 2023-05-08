Five affordable ways to mood boost your interiors this spring

Google searches for ‘spring decor ideas’ are up by 158% Magnet reports that Google searches for ‘spring decor ideas’ have skyrocketed by 158% over the past month, alongside searches for ‘spring kitchen ideas’ soaring by 273% over the past week, as people look to refresh the heart and hosting hub of their homes for the brighter season. But transitioning your interiors into the spring and summer seasons doesn’t always have to involve a big spend. Jen Nash, Senior Design Lead at Magnet, reveals the simple and more affordable updates you can make in your home to lift your mood in line with the spring season. Jen comments, ‘’Spring is intrinsically associated with joy and new beginnings, so it’s the perfect time to experiment with your interiors and try out a fresh, new look. From taking inspiration from nature and being clever with colour, to playing around with your layout and using natural light to your advantage - there are plenty of simple and affordable ways to bring joy into your home this spring season.’’ A design expert’s guide to bringing joy into your interiors this spring Refresh your rugs ‘’Small details can be impactful, but one surefire way to overhaul a whole room is by adding or updating a rug. Be it in the kitchen, bedroom or living room, a carefully chosen rug can instantly alter the look and feel of a room while injecting a little more intrigue and personality. “Buying a new rug for every room can quickly become costly, so I’d recommend choosing the room you use the most to carry out your rug update. As the heart of the home for many of us, this may be the kitchen. Experiment with a pop of bright colour underneath your dining table, or play around with Bohemian patterns or jute runners adjacent to your cabinetry for a softened, transitional feel.’’ Discover the dopamine trend “Spring is the perfect time to play around with the dopamine decor trend. Introducing mood-boosting colours that carry the brightness from outside into your home to hit you with an instant feeling of joy. “The beauty of the dopamine trend is that you can start off small - introducing these bright colours through soft furnishings and accessories such as bold geometric rugs, printed cushions, playful vases or abstract art. These small and affordable design elements can have a positive influence on your well-being. “You may even be tempted to make a more permanent commitment to the dopamine trend by investing in a brightly coloured sofa, or painting your walls in punchy shades like pinks and oranges.” Freshen up with foliage Jen comments, “One of the most affordable and effective ways to rejuvenate a space, is to bring the outdoors in and embrace the concept of biophilic design. A simple and affordable way of doing this is incorporating all kinds of foliage, flowers and houseplants into our living spaces. If you have open shelving in your kitchen, try making some space to house herbs or a few small plants. Or, This blurring of the outdoor and indoor boundaries will make any room feel more at one with nature - and therefore, spring - whilst cultivating a more tranquil, calming atmosphere. “Making a weekly trip down to the local florist or spending the time to arrange a bouquet, there’s equally a lot of joy to be found in the mindful act of bringing greenery into your home and helping support your local businesses in the process.’’ Move with the light ‘’With the weather improving and days getting longer, spring is the season to truly take advantage of natural light in the rooms of your home. To do this, reevaluate the layout of your space and experiment with furniture placement. In the kitchen, for example, you could position the dining table diagonally to give the feeling of increased space and access to a window, or in the lounge, move an armchair in front of a window to welcome in natural light. “Consider pairing back any curtains or blinds with tiebacks so they don’t drape as heavily over your window, blocking out light. Start a seasonal decor declutter ‘’Spring decor isn’t necessarily about adding to your existing scheme - you can just as easily reinvent the space by decluttering it. If you’re planning a spring clean, it’s a great opportunity to take a step back and look at what’s actually needed and what items add value in your space. Perhaps you identify a cluttered corner table that could simply be removed to open up the space or, it could be transformed into a display of personal trinkets and items. “Use this decluttering process to prepare and make your space function for the upcoming demands of this busy hosting season. 