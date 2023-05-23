Father's Day Gift Guide 2023

Finding the perfect gift to show your appreciation to Dad is often no simple task, but fear not! Farrar & Tanner has done the legwork for you, curating a definitive edit from brands such as English Pewter Company, L'Atelier du Vin, Edwin Jagger, Barbour, Mount Royal, Helena, and many more to bring you premium personalised gifts that will make this Father's Day unforgettable.
If Dad is a man of taste, rest assured we have a gift to delight. Raise the bar a little higher this year with our meticulously crafted personalised glassware or a bottle of the finest Chateauneuf du Pape, Lagavulin whisky, or vintage port, each one beautifully presented in a wooden gift box ready for your custom engraved Father's Day Message, guaranteed to leave a lasting impression.
The perfect present for dads who like to host, the Oeno Motion Corkscrew from French Oenophiles L'Atelier du Vin is a classic, and with a personalisation option too, it's ideal for those who appreciate the finer things in life.
Our best-selling Stag single whisky glass from English Pewter Company is the perfect gift for the whisky connoisseur. Add your personalised engraving to turn this special glass into a dad-friendly keepsake.
What to get for the dad who has everything? A hamper of vintage port, cheese, and crackers could do the trick. Our in-house engraving team will add your custom Father's Day message to make this a unique and memorable gift.
It may be true to say that not all ale lovers are dads, but it does seem as though all dads are ale lovers. Showcasing the best of British design and craftsmanship, there is no better drinking vessel than this English Pewter Co Pewter and Brass Tankard.
For the dapper dads, our handsome collection of luxury grooming accessories and stylish accoutrements will be the gifts we know he'll love. From traditional shaving sets and manicure kits to pocket watches and leather goods, our curated selection is designed to showcase the finest in personalised gifting.
For something he is likely to get some day-to-day use out of, our Edwin Jagger 4 Piece Shaving Set is just what Dad needs for that traditional at-home barber experience. Add custom engraving for a generous Father's Day offering indeed.
Anyone lucky enough to receive a personalised pocket watch as a gift must be a pretty special dad. Our Mount Royal Double Hunter Skeleton Pocket Watch comes beautifully presented in a gift box with a matching belt chain.
This walnut-finish watch box from Mele & Co makes it easier for Dad to admire his collection. This luxurious gift can be personalised with a special message or initials for a sentimental touch.
Our Barbour wallets make for a perfectly practical present. Discover our collection of gift-worthy leather goods, like this Amble Leather Billfold. It comes in a premium Barbour branded box, so just add Dad's initials for a gift he will treasure for years to come.
Discover beautifully crafted and personalised games to impress even the most discerning dads this Father's Day, from brands like Manopoulos, Italfama, and Helena. Even if it's raining outside, you can while away the Father's Day weekend playing the Game of Kings.
Add a touch of luxury to game night with this Manopolous Playing Card Set in a striking California Walnut Burl box. Complete with 2 decks of traditional playing cards and the option to add your personalised engraving on a brass plate to the lid, it is the ideal gift for Dad this Father's Day.
Beautifully finished with a real mother-of-pearl and walnut inlay, this best-selling Backgammon & Checkers Set from Helena will be a handsome addition to Dad's home. Let our in-house engraving team add your heartfelt message for a unique and memorable gift.
Game night at Dad's never looked so good with this Greek Roman Chess Set from Manopoulos. Intricately detailed pieces have an almost sculptural feel and are poised for battle over this striking lacquered chessboard. Add your custom engraving to a brass plate on the case for a great Father's Day gift.
The rich grain of this dark walnut finish Poker Set from Manopoulos looks good enough for Dad to display on his coffee table when not in use. The box contains everything he will need for a great poker night, and best of all, this can be personalised for a seriously impressive Father's Day gift.
