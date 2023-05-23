http://fuerteventuradigital.blogspot.com - GA4 - G-357ZCTSH31 google.com, pub-1060934438379655, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0

Father's Day Gift Guide 2023

Fernando Barrera - mayo 23, 2023

 

Farrar & Tanner

Finding the perfect gift to show your appreciation to Dad is often no simple task, but fear not! Farrar & Tanner has done the legwork for you, curating a definitive edit from brands such as English Pewter Company, L'Atelier du Vin, Edwin Jagger, Barbour, Mount Royal, Helena, and many more to bring you premium personalised gifts that will make this Father's Day unforgettable. 


 

If Dad is a man of taste, rest assured we have a gift to delight. Raise the bar a little higher this year with our meticulously crafted personalised glassware or a bottle of the finest Chateauneuf du Pape, Lagavulin whisky, or vintage port, each one beautifully presented in a wooden gift box ready for your custom engraved Father's Day Message, guaranteed to leave a lasting impression. 



 

The perfect present for dads who like to host, the Oeno Motion Corkscrew from French Oenophiles L'Atelier du Vin is a classic, and with a personalisation option too, it's ideal for those who appreciate the finer things in life. 

 

Our best-selling Stag single whisky glass from English Pewter Company is the perfect gift for the whisky connoisseur. Add your personalised engraving to turn this special glass into a dad-friendly keepsake. 


 

What to get for the dad who has everything? A hamper of vintage port, cheese, and crackers could do the trick. Our in-house engraving team will add your custom Father's Day message to make this a unique and memorable gift. 

 

It may be true to say that not all ale lovers are dads, but it does seem as though all dads are ale lovers. Showcasing the best of British design and craftsmanship, there is no better drinking vessel than this English Pewter Co Pewter and Brass Tankard. 

 

For the dapper dads, our handsome collection of luxury grooming accessories and stylish accoutrements will be the gifts we know he'll love. From traditional shaving sets and manicure kits to pocket watches and leather goods, our curated selection is designed to showcase the finest in personalised gifting. 

 
For something he is likely to get some day-to-day use out of, our Edwin Jagger 4 Piece Shaving Set is just what Dad needs for that traditional at-home barber experience. Add custom engraving for a generous Father's Day offering indeed. 

 

Anyone lucky enough to receive a personalised pocket watch as a gift must be a pretty special dad. Our Mount Royal Double Hunter Skeleton Pocket Watch comes beautifully presented in a gift box with a matching belt chain. 

 

This walnut-finish watch box from Mele & Co makes it easier for Dad to admire his collection. This luxurious gift can be personalised with a special message or initials for a sentimental touch. 

 

Our Barbour wallets make for a perfectly practical present. Discover our collection of gift-worthy leather goods, like this Amble Leather Billfold. It comes in a premium Barbour branded box, so just add Dad's initials for a gift he will treasure for years to come. 

 

Discover beautifully crafted and personalised games to impress even the most discerning dads this Father's Day, from brands like Manopoulos, Italfama, and Helena. Even if it's raining outside, you can while away the Father's Day weekend playing the Game of Kings. 

 

Add a touch of luxury to game night with this Manopolous Playing Card Set in a striking California Walnut Burl box. Complete with 2 decks of traditional playing cards and the option to add your personalised engraving on a brass plate to the lid, it is the ideal gift for Dad this Father's Day. 

 

Beautifully finished with a real mother-of-pearl and walnut inlay, this best-selling Backgammon & Checkers Set from Helena will be a handsome addition to Dad's home. Let our in-house engraving team add your heartfelt message for a unique and memorable gift. 

 

Game night at Dad's never looked so good with this Greek Roman Chess Set from Manopoulos. Intricately detailed pieces have an almost sculptural feel and are poised for battle over this striking lacquered chessboard. Add your custom engraving to a brass plate on the case for a great Father's Day gift. 

 

The rich grain of this dark walnut finish Poker Set from Manopoulos looks good enough for Dad to display on his coffee table when not in use. The box contains everything he will need for a great poker night, and best of all, this can be personalised for a seriously impressive Father's Day gift. 

 

To browse the full Father's Day Gift Guide collection and explore our extensive collection of premium personalised gifts, visit our website at www.farrarandtanner.co.uk/gifts-for-him. 

 

About Farrar & Tanner: 


Farrar & Tanner is a leading online British retailer of premium personalised presents, showcasing a definitive collection of handpicked gifts for every occasion. With a commitment to working exclusively with brands offering exceptional craftsmanship combined with our thoughtful personalisation, Farrar & Tanner has established itself as the home of personalized gifting, creating timeless keepsakes that celebrate life's special moments." 

 

 

Datos del distribuidor:

 www.farrar-tanner.co.uk

Imágenes en alta resolución disponibles para descargar:

24/05/19

2568x2568  2252kb

English Pewter Co. Pewter Hammered Hip Flask with Brown Leather Sleeve (6oz)

24/05/19
£59

02/11/20

1000x1000  669kb

Jean Pierre Tourbillon Cufflinks (Chrome Plated)

02/11/20
£95

12/10/20

2483x2483  666kb

Stag Single Whisky Glass Tumbler

12/10/20
£27

26/10/21

2404x2404  1575kb

Barbour Amble Leather Billfold Wallet Brown

26/10/21
£40

23/09/22

1600x1600  172kb

L'Atelier du Vin Oeno Motion Corkscrew Gift Box - Chrome & Wood

23/09/22
£105

23/09/22

1000x1000  865kb

Leatherman Wave+

23/09/22
£107.95

02/02/23

3468x3468  978kb

Lagavulin 16 Year Old Single Malt Islay Whisky in Personalised Wood Gift Box

02/02/23
£160

19/05/23

3165x4319  4380kb

Father's Day Gift Guide 2023 - Personalised Engraving

19/05/23

19/05/23

3521x4128  5091kb

Father's Day Gift Guide 2023 - Dapper Chap

19/05/23

19/05/23

2984x2634  1887kb

Father's Day Gift Guide 2023 - Front Cover

19/05/23

19/05/23

2724x2799  2043kb

Father's Day Gift Guide 2023 - Classic Games

19/05/23

19/05/23

3554x3107  2279kb

Father's Day Gift Guide 2023 - Drinks Cabinet

19/05/23

19/05/23

3717x3717  7527kb

Taylor's Vintage Port and Cheese Personalised Hamper

19/05/23
£62

19/05/23

1200x1200  488kb

English Pewter Co Pewter and Brass Tankard - 1 Pint

19/05/23
£55

19/05/23

1200x1067  1127kb

Edwin Jagger 4 Piece Safety Razor Shaving Set - Light Horn

19/05/23
£99

19/05/23

1000x1000  601kb

Mount Royal Double Hunter Skeleton Pocket Watch

19/05/23
£105

19/05/23

1000x1000  279kb

Mele & Co Adam Watch Box

19/05/23
£55

19/05/23

1200x1200  1145kb

Manopoulos California Walnut Burl Playing Card Gift Box

19/05/23
£45

19/05/23

1200x1200  915kb

Helena Inlaid Walnut and Mother of Pearl Backgammon and Checkers Set - Medium

19/05/23
£195

19/05/23

3807x3807  7783kb

Manopoulos Greek Roman Period Chess Set - Small

19/05/23
£150

19/05/23

1000x1000  349kb

Manopoulos Poker Set in Dark Walnut finish Wooden Case - 200 Chips

19/05/23
£125

19/05/23

3632x3632  1227kb

Ashwood Premium Leather Holdall - Vintage Tan

19/05/23
£165

19/05/23

1000x1000  748kb

WOLF WM Brown Watch Winder - Tweed

19/05/23
£419

19/05/23

1000x1000  142kb

L'Atelier du Vin Bilame Nomad Twin Blade Corkscrew - Limited Edition

19/05/23
£185

19/05/23

1000x1000  767kb

Jean Pierre Sunburst Blue Dial

19/05/23
£147

19/05/23

1000x1000  122kb

Bellroy Bi-Fold Leather Wallet with Coin Pouch

19/05/23
£89

19/05/23

2788x2788  2520kb

Ashwood Vintage Canvas and Leather Hanging Washbag - Brown

19/05/23
£45

19/05/23

1200x1200  269kb

Manopoulos Walnut Wood Backgammon Set - Travel

19/05/23
£55

19/05/23

1000x1000  229kb

Sunrise Games Staunton No 4 Folding Chess Set - Medium

19/05/23
£55

19/05/23

1912x1912  342kb

Orbitkey 2.0 Crazy Horse Premium Leather Keyring - Marine Blue

19/05/23
£35

