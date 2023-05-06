Electrical Yellow Cichlid Tank Mattress - 7 of the Finest

Native to Lake Malawi in East Africa, electrical yellow cichlids (or yellow labs) are naturally among the many hottest of all African cichlids.
Electrical yellow cichlids are mbunas - probably the most aggressive cichlid subfamilies on this planet, so their tank mates have to be robust sufficient to peacefully coexist with them!
A cautious steadiness between dimension and aggressiveness must be looked for ideally suited tank mates, and I've discovered 7 of one of the best selections right here.
7 of the Finest Electrical Yellow Cichlid Tankmates
Yellowtail Acei cichlid
Widespread title: Acei cichlid
Acei cichlids are a few of the finest tank mates for yellow lab cichlids.
Additionally native to Lake Malawi, the blue physique mixed with a yellow tail make it an excellent species of mbuna.
Acei cichlids require comparable care and feeding as electrical yellow cichlids, which suggests they primarily desire plant-based meals.
Electrical Blue Hap
Scientific title: Sciaenochromis fryeri
Widespread names: Electrical Blue Hap, Electrical Blue Ahli
Top: 8 inches (20 cm)
Eating regimen: Omnivorous
Minimal tank dimension: 125 gallons
The attractive darkish blue shade of the male electrical blue hap will distinction completely with the radiant yellow of the electrical yellow cichlid. In reality, conserving the colourful colours of those two species collectively may even really feel just like the depth of a reef tank!
The electrical blue cichlid reveals sturdy sexual dimorphism, which implies that women and men are very totally different. Whereas males are usually an intense metallic blue, females fluctuate in shade and may even be brownish grey.
Though hap cichlids are usually much less aggressive than mbunas, some aquarists advocate conserving no multiple male electrical blue hap in the identical tank to keep away from territorial fights.
Peacock cichlid
Scientific title: Aulonocara
Widespread title: Peacock cichlid
Dimension: 4-6 inches
Eating regimen: Omnivorous
Minimal tank dimension: 55 gallons
Together with mbunas and haps, peacocks are the opposite most well-known kind of African cichlids. There are various totally different varieties, a few of which have been hybridized with mbunas to create in style, brightly coloured types.
Pure peacocks embrace the Freiberg peacock, the flamboyant peacock and the blue orchid Aulonocara. Synthetic hybrids embrace OB Peacock, Dragon Blood Peacock Cichlid, Flametail Peacock, and Strawberry Peacock Cichlid.
Since mbunas are typically extra aggressive than haps and peacocks, some aquarists have suggested in opposition to conserving them collectively. However as a result of yellow labs are one of many extra peaceable mbunas, they need to be appropriate so long as you give every fish loads of swimming house and hiding locations.
Demasoni cichlid
Scientific title: Pseudotropheus demasoni
Widespread title: Demasoni cichlid
Dimension: 3 inches (7.5 cm)
Eating regimen: Omnivorous
Minimal tank dimension: 55 gallons
Turning into more and more in style with cichlid fans, the Demasoni cichlid has engaging black and blue stripes and is believed to be finest stored in bigger teams to handle their aggression.
These Lake Malawi cichlids are solely 3 inches lengthy, making them one of many smallest mbunas. Some folks even think about them dwarf cichlids. That does not make them any much less aggressive!
Like most mbunas, Demasoni cichlids are fiery fish that are not afraid to battle with their neighbors. Fortunately, they're about an inch smaller than electrical yellow cichlids, to allow them to usually make a great match. Simply regulate their habits, although!
Striped Dolphin Hap
Scientific title: Cyrtocara moorii
Widespread names: Blue Dolphin Cichlid, Malawi Blue Dolphin Cichlid, Hump-head
Top: 9.8 inches (24.99 cm)
Eating regimen: Carnivorous
Minimal tank dimension: 125 gallons
With their large "nuchal bump" on their brow, it is easy to see how these vivid blue cichlids received their frequent title.
Striped dolphins are one of many mild giants of the cichlid world. Though they'll develop as much as 10 inches lengthy, they are typically a surprisingly peaceable species and could be efficiently stored with smaller cichlids like yellow labs.
On account of their massive grownup dimension and energetic swimming habits, striped dolphin cichlids ought to solely be stored in very massive aquariums - it will be merciless to maintain them in a tank beneath 125 gallons.
If you happen to're searching for a vivid crimson cichlid to enhance the brilliant yellow of your yellow Labrador, the redfin hap (aka Borleyi hap) is perhaps a sensible choice.
A novel and stunning-looking fish, an grownup redfin hap really has a vivid crimson physique with a extra bluish head and fins. The title "redfin" comes from juveniles and females which have silver our bodies however crimson fins.
Though they develop to a dimension bigger than an electrical yellow cichlid, these haps are identified to be pretty peaceable tank mates and are unlikely to trigger issues for different cichlid species.
With their electrical blue head and higher physique, mixed with a yellow-red underside and tail, Taiwan's reef cichlids are an actual sight. Though it seems to be extra like a peacock cichlid, this species belongs to the hap household.
They're usually fairly peaceable fish than the yellow electrical cichlids, however for the reason that Taiwan reef cichlid is far bigger, the 2 species usually get alongside effectively.
Most African cichlids have to be clear to thrive, however the Taiwan reef cichlid is especially specific about water high quality. Be sure you have a great filter and carry out common water adjustments to maintain them joyful.
Fish That Ought to Not Be Saved With Electrical Yellow Cichlids
Small or delicate fish species
Though they're one of many extra peaceable mbunas, electrical yellow cichlids are nonetheless comparatively aggressive fish that ought to by no means be stored with small or fragile tank mates.
Small colleges of fish like tetras are more likely to be killed and even eaten in a short time by these omnivorous fish, and even bigger species like silver {dollars} and barbs are vulnerable to assault.
Shell-dwelling African cichlids are additionally higher maintained with peaceable haps and peacock cichlids than mbunas just like the yellow lab!
Fish preferring totally different water parameters
It must also be remembered that each one mbuna come from Lake Malawi, which has exhausting, alkaline water, much like that of the opposite East African Nice Lakes. All fish in these lakes want water parameters round pH 7.5 – 8-5 and hardness round 12-25 gDH.
Whereas folks have generally urged conserving South American cichlids like rainbow cichlids and Jack Demsey cichlids with African cichlids, these kinds of cichlids desire smooth, acidic water and won't be joyful within the water. exhausting water setup of an african cichlid tank.
Fish that want vegetation
As a result of African cichlids (and particularly mbunas) like to dig up and eat vegetation, it is extremely troublesome to maintain reside vegetation with them! Their tanks are normally fabricated from austere rock, with artificial vegetation being the one viable choice.
Fish that prefer to inhabit planted tanks resembling angelfish and keyhole cichlids is not going to be proud of the naked, open tanks that African cichlids reside in.
