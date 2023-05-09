Domkapa promises to surprise at ICFF 2023

At the trade show, Domkapa will showcase this year's novelties and some of the best sellers in the market, through an ambiance full of clean lines and simple shapes. Here's a sneak peek

The ICFF , held in New York, offers the opportunity to meet some of the world's leading furniture and interior design brands and discover the latest trends. For the first time, Domkapa will be there! The team is extremely excited to present the ideal combination of design and comfort through stunning and iconic pieces. At the trade show, Domkapa will showcase this year's novelties and some of the best sellers in the market, through an ambiance full of clean lines and simple shapes. Here's a sneak peek :