Domkapa promises to surprise at ICFF 2023

The ICFF, held in New York, offers the opportunity to meet some of the world's leading furniture and interior design brands and discover the latest trends.
For the first time, Domkapa will be there! The team is extremely excited to present the ideal combination of design and comfort through stunning and iconic pieces.
At the trade show, Domkapa will showcase this year's novelties and some of the best sellers in the market, through an ambiance full of clean lines and simple shapes. Here's a sneak peek:
From 21 to 23 of May, come and visit Domkapa at ICFF. Celebrate the power of a deep passion for detailed stitching and find out everything about the new collection at Booth 1301. We will be waiting for you!
Domkapa is an upholstery brand based in Portugal that presents several similarities to the haute-couture philosophy focused on the value of a “made by hand”. Since 2009, Domkapa challenges its team to create the perfect daily meeting between design and comfort. Our design team works side by side with the production and this organic synergy allows the creation of innovative designs.